Life reimagined at PARQ Parsippany
Plans for PARQ Parsippany (Phases 1 and 2) have been approved by the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board. Construction will begin in 2021.
"PARQ will instill a new sense of community and placemaking in Parsippany by celebrating the balance of health, happiness and well-being,"
"PARQ Parsippany will usher in a new era, forging it into the 21st century with state-of-the-
The approved plan will be implemented in two phases. The first phase includes Multi-Family Building 1, which features 275 multi-family residences, convenience retail, indoor and outdoor amenity space and ample parking. It will also highlight 75 clustered courtyard townhomes with two-car garages. The townhomes will feature contemporary farmhouse-style architecture with access to a clubhouse and outdoor pool. Convenient, master-down home designs are also available. An athletic field, concession building, restrooms and playground are also included in the first phase.
The second phase includes Multi-Family Building 2, which features 250 multi-family residences, convenience retail, indoor and outdoor amenity space and ample parking. The residences will allow the Township of Parsippany to fulfill part of its state-mandated affordable housing obligations.
The two luxury multi-family buildings tout green design elements, as well as smart building and home features that promote wellness. These features include Energy Star® appliances and lighting fixtures; windows with Low-E coating; low flow water fixtures; programmable thermostats, and electric car charging stations in each building's parking garage. Each multi-family building also features an elegant welcoming lobby with motor court drop off; upscale club suite; private event room; children's playroom; state-of-the-
PARQ's vision is for the revitalization to seamlessly integrate the design of the project into the existing fabric of Parsippany. The transformation of the 23-acre portion of Lanidex office complex will begin in 2021 and conclude in 2025.
PARQ Parsippany will ensure physical spaces reflect community values. "The result will be a compelling neighborhood that will transform Parsippany into a place where people are conveniently connected by bike, car or public transport. By offering easy access to various points of interest throughout Morris County, New York City and beyond, getting where you need to go will be seamless," said Haidar. "Multi-generational, varied lifestyles create an authentic community. Conversation is welcome. Engagement is the goal. Exclusive, yet humble. PARQ will positively impact the community by creating Parsippany's true heart."
