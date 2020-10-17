News By Tag
The Clog Blog (Nursing Shoes, That Is!)
In my experience, nurses are pretty committed to their shoe brands, for various reasons. Some are hesitant to try something new and stick to their preferred sneaker brand. Others love those clogs.
Aesthetics
If you are picturing the plain black or white nursing clog – you have not been shopping lately! These shoes now come in a huge variety of colors, patterns, and styles. Varying heights of heel, T-straps, traditional slip-ons – you are certain to find the one that expresses your unique personality. There are many common brands – the well-known Dansko, as well as many other brands are on the market – for men or women.
Support
Twelve hour shifts and beyond demand a lot of shoes. Nurses who have been working for several years are prone to a myriad of foot, leg, and back problems. Nursing clogs are touted for providing better foot, ankle, knee, and back support. A contoured sole and rocker bottom provides the forward motion that these shoes are known for. Most nurses who start wearing clogs feel that it takes a few shifts to get used to them, and recommend wearing them for a few hours, then switching to your other shoes until you become accustomed to clogs.
Let's talk about the heel. The traditional 2-inch solid heel provides a lot of shock absorption for walking and standing. Then you will be converted and won't look back!
Safety
Clogs provide many features other than foot support. The shoe completely encases the foot, with no open toe or mesh top that is vulnerable to liquids and stains. The soles are non-skid to provide stability on slick surfaces. A wider heel provides extra stability for the foot and ankle. Clogs are also easy-to-clean on the outside with antibacterial cleaners to reduce worry of infection transmission.
Comfort
Slip-on clogs are fitted, yet easy to slide on and off. They also breathe and move with the foot, in contrast to laces that can be tight on the top of the foot after many hours. Nurses say that clogs mold to the foot after wearing for some time, providing an even better fit. The toe box is traditionally roomy with wiggle room. The heel collar is padded, guarding against blisters and discomfort.
Durability
Nurses will tell you that these shoes last a long time – even under the extreme conditions found by working 12-hour shifts on your feet. Most of the time all these shoes ever need is a good cleaning, a polish, and maybe a new insole. Some nurses rotate a few pairs for years, giving them color and style options.
Sizing
Clogs sometimes come in European sizing, so it is important to know your measurements and size. It is recommended to try on shoes to figure out your exact size, then feel free to order. Check out sizing charts that compare European sizes to US sizing.
Now – go find some shoes that work as hard as you do! Trust me, do NOT skimp on shoes when it comes to nursing work. You need and deserve the best shoes for the job. It will make all the difference in your ability to work long shifts, and how you feel on your days off!
