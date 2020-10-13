News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Heritage at Highland Park to host Fall Open House Weekends
The new community from American Properties Realty, Inc. in Highland Park Borough offers 3-4-bedroom townhomes with up to 1,975 sq. ft. of living space.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
For those looking to take the next step, Heritage at Highland Park recently unveiled its newly decorated Brookside model home. "We invite you to tour this beautiful new home that features up to 1,975 sq. ft. of living space and a spacious third floor loft/optional bedroom," said Csik. "Private, in-person appointments are also available and can easily be booked online (https://heritageathighlandpark-
The Brookside design offers 3-4 bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. "This home is ideal for entertaining with open concept living, a large living/dining area and a kitchen with breakfast bar," said Csik. "Other highlights include nine-foot ceilings throughout, a convenient second-floor laundry and master bedroom with walk-in closet."
Nestled in a park-like setting with professionally designed and landscaped grounds, Heritage at Highland Park is just one mile to the New Brunswick Train Station and close to Routes 1, 18 and I-95. It is also a half-mile to the shops and restaurants in downtown Highland Park, and a short drive to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers New Brunswick. Ideal for growing families, the community is part of the highly regarded Highland Park School District. "These homes are part of an intimate community tucked in a 1.8-square mile borough between New Brunswick and Edison that is diverse in both culture and opportunity,"
Townhomes are priced from the low $400s. Quick move-in homes are available. The Heritage at Highland Park Sales Office is located at 408 Dickson Court in Highland Park (GPS: 229 Cleveland Avenue – follow signs). The Sales Office is open daily from 10am to 5pm. Virtual tours and online chats are still available.
To schedule a one-on-one appointment, click here (https://heritageathighlandpark-
About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.
Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 13, 2020