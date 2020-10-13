 
Heritage at Highland Park to host Fall Open House Weekends

The new community from American Properties Realty, Inc. in Highland Park Borough offers 3-4-bedroom townhomes with up to 1,975 sq. ft. of living space.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
 
 
Heritage at Highland Park hosts Fall Open Houses.
Heritage at Highland Park hosts Fall Open Houses.
 
HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. - Oct. 12, 2020 - PRLog -- Take in the beauty of the season at Heritage at Highland Park! American Properties Realty, Inc. will host Fall Open House Weekends at the new townhome community located at the crossroads of Janeway and Cleveland Avenues in beautiful Highland Park. "Breathe in the crisp fall air as you tour our popular new community," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. "Homes are selling quickly and it is the perfect season for a fresh start."

For those looking to take the next step, Heritage at Highland Park recently unveiled its newly decorated Brookside model home. "We invite you to tour this beautiful new home that features up to 1,975 sq. ft. of living space and a spacious third floor loft/optional bedroom," said Csik. "Private, in-person appointments are also available and can easily be booked online (https://heritageathighlandpark-appointments.as.me/schedule.php)."

The Brookside design offers 3-4 bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. "This home is ideal for entertaining with open concept living, a large living/dining area and a kitchen with breakfast bar," said Csik. "Other highlights include nine-foot ceilings throughout, a convenient second-floor laundry and master bedroom with walk-in closet."

Nestled in a park-like setting with professionally designed and landscaped grounds, Heritage at Highland Park is just one mile to the New Brunswick Train Station and close to Routes 1, 18 and I-95. It is also a half-mile to the shops and restaurants in downtown Highland Park, and a short drive to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers New Brunswick. Ideal for growing families, the community is part of the highly regarded Highland Park School District. "These homes are part of an intimate community tucked in a 1.8-square mile borough between New Brunswick and Edison that is diverse in both culture and opportunity," said Csik.

Townhomes are priced from the low $400s. Quick move-in homes are available. The Heritage at Highland Park Sales Office is located at 408 Dickson Court in Highland Park (GPS: 229 Cleveland Avenue – follow signs). The Sales Office is open daily from 10am to 5pm. Virtual tours and online chats are still available.

To schedule a one-on-one appointment, click here (https://heritageathighlandpark-appointments.as.me/schedul...) to use Heritage at Highland Park's online appointment scheduler. For additional information, call Erika Rotondo at 732-354-3543 or email her at erotondo@americanproperties.net. Those interested can also visit http://www.HeritageAtHighlandPark.com.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

Page Updated Last on: Oct 13, 2020
