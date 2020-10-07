News By Tag
Venue at Cobblestone Creek named Community of the Year
The Lennar community features Active Adult (55+) living with an array of lifestyle amenities on an 18-hole "Parkland" style golf course.
By: Lennar
"I'd like to express my gratitude to everyone at the NJBA for awarding Venue at Cobblestone Creek with the title of Community of the Year," said Anthony Mignone, Division President of Lennar New Jersey/New York. "This new golf course community offers elegantly appointed, open-concept townhomes that feature luxurious finishes, gourmet kitchens, stylish islands, dramatic foyers with magnificent staircases, opulent master suites and so much more. Call today for a virtual or private tour to learn more about this award-winning community."
Homebuyers can choose from three distinctive home designs with up to 2,847 sq. ft. of living space. Homes highlight two stories of living with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage. Open concept layouts with dramatic foyers, great rooms and gourmet-inspired kitchen are perfect for entertaining. Select home designs also offer elevator options and first-floor owners' suites. "Plus, with Lennar's groundbreaking Everything's Included® program, every new home at Venue at Cobblestone Creek comes filled with a high level of upscale features that add style, value and efficiency to your new home at no additional cost," Mignone added. "The community also features a Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home design with integrated doorbell, thermostat, front door lock and more."
Residents will enjoy the use of the clubhouse, as well as a scenic and challenging golf course. The 18-hole "Parkland" style course has recently retained renowned golf course architect Bobby Weed to redesign its course to make it one of the most attractive and challenging courses in the area. "The course stretches 6,447 yards from the blue tees and showcase more than 150 horticultural species from all over the world," said Mignone.
The community is conveniently located minutes from Princeton and between New York City and Philadelphia. Quaker Bridge Mall®, as well as additional shopping, recreation and entertainment are also nearby.
Townhomes are priced from the mid $500s. The Venue at Cobblestone Creek Welcome Home Center is located at 1 Dogleg Lane in Lawrenceville Township. To learn more, visit https://www.LennarNJ.com or call 609-349-8258.
About Lennar Corporation
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's largest builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds first time, move-up and active adult communities under the Lennar brand name. Eagle Home Mortgage and CalAtlantic Title provide mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of the Company's homes and others. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about the Company may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, http://www.lennar.com (http://www.prweb.net/
