News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Design 446 receives 14 awards at the 33rd Annual Sales and Marketing Awards
The full-service, Manasquan, NJ-based marketing firm specializes in delivering brand experiences and creative marketing solutions across various media platforms.
By: Design 446
"We are honored to receive this year's prestigious Grand Award for an Associate Member," said Tom Villane, President of Design 446. "Thank you to Michael Canuso, Holly Kingsley, Philip Clouser, Suzzane Kronenfeld and everyone at the NJBA for all their hard work in hosting such a successful, well-attended event. Congratulations to all of this year's winners."
Design 446 was also on the winning teams of Lennar and Roger Mumford Homes for a variety of awards including three Community of the Year Grand Awards for Venue at Lighthouse Station by Lennar, Venue at Cobblestone Creek by Lennar and Brownstones at Red Bank by Roger Mumford Homes. "We are grateful for the opportunity to produce creative marketing solutions for our clients, especially during a time when it is so important to stay connected with each other," said Ann Marie Baker, Vice President of Design 446. "Looking at the future, we will continue to rally around our clients, partners and friends in order to help them continue to effectively share their messages. It is part of our passion and purpose for doing what we do at Design 446."
Through the years, Design 446 has worked alongside some of the largest names in the home building industry. Its extensive business practices collectively offer the unique ability to produce a complete marketing program from sales office design through advertising, logo development, signage, direct mail, print collateral and e-marketing solutions.
Design 446 also specializes in creating experiences and building brands for new companies of all types and sizes. "We focus on growth at any stage of a company's lifecycle," said Villane. "From startups to product launches, we have executed countless campaigns over the past 46 years by carefully connecting the mission, vision and purpose of the brand with its consumer."
The marketing agency goes a step further by encouraging change through social responsibility and community involvement. Design 446 partners with various nonprofit organizations throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties in order to help the nonprofit achieve greater impact. "There is nothing in the business world today that provides as many benefits as partnering with a local nonprofit organization when the focus is on the greater good," said Baker. "Together, we can strengthen the community and make a positive impact on the lives of those around us."
About Design 446
Design 446 is a full-service marketing firm based in Manasquan, NJ. The firm creates sales environments, signage and brand development, in addition to interactive presentations, digital/traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media/public relations, graphic design, on-site printing, interior merchandising and installation. For more information about Design 446, please visit design446.com (http://www.design446.com/
Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 30, 2020