Ocean ENT addresses pediatric tonsilitis

Stephen Kupferberg, MD, FACS, offers answers to common questions related to pediatric tonsilitis and treatment options.

By: Ocean ENT

Dr. Stephen Kupferberg, MD, FACS of Ocean ENT

Media Contact

Design 446

***@design446.com

732-292-2400 Design 446732-292-2400

End

-- Pediatric patients who have been suffering from a viral or bacterial infection of the tonsils have trusted the expertise of Ocean Otolaryngology Associates (Ocean ENT) in Ocean County, NJ, for nearly 15 years. Stephen Kupferberg, MD, FACS, a board-certified otolaryngologist, sheds light on pediatric tonsilitis and treatment options through this very informative Q&A session.Pediatric tonsilitis is either a viral or bacterial infection of the tonsils in a child. The pharyngeal tonsils are lymphoid tissue located at the back of the throat on the left and right sides.Common symptoms include sore throat, difficulty swallowing, enlargement of the tonsils, redness, and/or yellow-white patches of the tonsils, fever, chills, ear pain and bad breath. The child may also have enlargement of lymph nodes and soreness in the neck.The tonsils become exposed to droplets from a cough or sneeze or come in contact with a person who has a viral or bacterial infection.Children with any type of immune deficiency may be more prone to infections.Pediatric tonsilitis is diagnosed by physical examination. Tonsils are typically enlarged and red with possible yellow-white patches. A routine culture or rapid strep test may be performed.Treatment may be observation if the infection is felt to be viral. If it persists and is felt to be bacterial, then the child is typically placed on a course of an appropriate antibiotic.The patient may have difficulty and pain with swallowing. The infection may form a pocket of pus behind the tonsil, called a peritonsillar abscess. This may necessitate drainage. Chronic infections may cause permanent enlargement of the tonsils and possible sleep apnea. Rarely, the infection can lead to rheumatic fever or kidney problems.Prevention may be helped by practicing good hygiene. Children should avoid other children or adults who are sick. They should also not share food or drink with others.Consult a board-certified otolaryngologist for diagnosis and treatment options. To schedule an appointment with Ocean ENT, call 732-281-0100.Ocean ENT (Ocean Otolaryngology Associates, P.A.) is a respected provider of ear, nose and throat care serving Monmouth and Ocean counties. Ocean ENT's board-certified physicians have extensive training and clinical experience and pursue ongoing education to stay abreast of the latest trends. A wide range of services, including treatment of sinus disease, thyroid disease, hoarseness, hearing loss, childhood ENT disorders and nasal breathing difficulty are provided at the practice's Toms River and Manasquan offices. To learn more about Ocean ENT, visit https://oceanentnj.com or call 732-281-0100.