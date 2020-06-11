Announcing Community Support Projects And Impact

 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - June 16, 2020 - PRLog -- Scottsdale Leadership is proud to announce the graduation of 41 emerging leaders from the 34th Core Program offering.  This program invests in people at many levels, who return to companies, organizations and our communities as enriched and inspired employees and leaders who also give back through relevant, hands-on community and civic service. Following programming and tradition, non-profit organizations and community partners are chosen as benefactors of several community projects.

"Over the past nine months, these graduates have dedicated themselves to embracing leadership and all of the lessons, qualities and stories that made a great foundation for community service.  We are honored to continue our mission to inform, inspire and empower leaders to champion and strengthen the interests of the community, during exceptionally challenging times," said Lee Ann Witt, executive director. "We're pleased to announce the projects along with their impact on the community."

The winning project for Class 34, "Team Remodel," launched a project to improve a computer lab at the United School for Autism. Creating an atmosphere of inspiration, innovation, and collaboration, the project included new paint, carpets, design aesthetic improvements and functional enhancements.  Additional furniture was also provided to allow for creative use and impact.

Other projects include:
  • The Coronado High School Jobs for Arizona Graduates (JAG) program requested help from Scottsdale Leadership to build a professional clothing closet that students could utilize throughout their time in JAG. In order to satisfy the need for professional attire, Team JAG conducted a clothing drive and raised additional funds to create a clothing closet for the program.  The team was able to donate 258 items professional clothing, raise $1,000+ for the upcoming school year and provide website enhancements.
  • Team IV Connections quickly organized a fundraiser for Transplant Community Alliance to pay for new software to manage mentors, referrals and materials for mentor handbooks.  The team provided a sophisticated "playbook" of marketing ideas, tips to strengthen their website and communication and procedures to use for the structure of the project going forward.
  • Scottsdale YMCA benefited from Project Lifesavers efforts to increase the number of total participants in Safety around Water and leverage the expertise of other community leaders to promote awareness of this program.  They engaged with SUSD to provide school age children with lessons.
  • Project Welcome to America launched a plan to participate in a literacy program for refugee children to have a fun, safe and engaging experience while parents shop at the mobile clothing and services bazaar. Monthly mobile library program was developed to allow for the delivery of books as an enhancement to the literacy program.  Funds were also raised in an effort to support program recipients, making their lives better for generations to come.
"Class 34 collectively made an impact by directly supporting over 1,200 people with their five projects at this time but the sustainability of these projects will last for years to come and have a continued impact on our community," stated Lee Ann Witt, Executive Director.

Core Program applications are being accepted now through August.  Applicants are encouraged to apply quickly.  Interviews will take place mid-June and continue through the summer. Upon completion of the interview, invitations for membership will be extended to qualified candidates within two weeks.  The process will continue until we reach our maximum class size which is determined by venue spacing and availability, transportation and social distancing and safety guidelines.

"Graduation from our classes does not signify the end, but the beginning of a lifetime of opportunity as a member of the alumni network.  More than ever, our beloved communities across the valley are in need of volunteerism and community camaraderie and most importantly engaged leadership," said Andi Robertson, President.

Applications may be found at https://scottsdaleleadership.org/core-program/application/.

Since 1986, Scottsdale Leadership has graduated more than 1,200 individuals who are prepared to take on leadership roles across our communities. Through powerful, transformative experiences during its leadership development programs, Scottsdale Leadership enhances the ability of leaders and creates engaged citizens who ensure a sustainable future for our community.

For more information call Scottsdale Leadership at 480-627-6710 or visit www.ScottsdaleLeadership.org

Email:***@scottsdaleleadership.org
Posted By:***@scottsdaleleadership.org
