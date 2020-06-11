News By Tag
Announcing Community Support Projects And Impact
Scottsdale Leadership Core Program Class 34 Celebrates Graduation
"Over the past nine months, these graduates have dedicated themselves to embracing leadership and all of the lessons, qualities and stories that made a great foundation for community service. We are honored to continue our mission to inform, inspire and empower leaders to champion and strengthen the interests of the community, during exceptionally challenging times," said Lee Ann Witt, executive director. "We're pleased to announce the projects along with their impact on the community."
The winning project for Class 34, "Team Remodel," launched a project to improve a computer lab at the United School for Autism. Creating an atmosphere of inspiration, innovation, and collaboration, the project included new paint, carpets, design aesthetic improvements and functional enhancements. Additional furniture was also provided to allow for creative use and impact.
Other projects include:
Core Program applications are being accepted now through August. Applicants are encouraged to apply quickly. Interviews will take place mid-June and continue through the summer. Upon completion of the interview, invitations for membership will be extended to qualified candidates within two weeks. The process will continue until we reach our maximum class size which is determined by venue spacing and availability, transportation and social distancing and safety guidelines.
"Graduation from our classes does not signify the end, but the beginning of a lifetime of opportunity as a member of the alumni network. More than ever, our beloved communities across the valley are in need of volunteerism and community camaraderie and most importantly engaged leadership,"
Applications may be found at https://scottsdaleleadership.org/
Since 1986, Scottsdale Leadership has graduated more than 1,200 individuals who are prepared to take on leadership roles across our communities. Through powerful, transformative experiences during its leadership development programs, Scottsdale Leadership enhances the ability of leaders and creates engaged citizens who ensure a sustainable future for our community.
For more information call Scottsdale Leadership at 480-627-6710 or visit www.ScottsdaleLeadership.org
Contact
Dana Close
***@scottsdaleleadership.org
