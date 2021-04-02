2020 Spirit of Community Leadership Award Recipients Announced

Scottsdale Leadership Honors Community Leaders through Hodges, Drinkwater and Jenkins Awards

-- Scottsdale Leadership proudly announces Janie Ellis, and Lisa Randall as community leaders recognized for their commitment to our community through two awards – The Drinkwater Community Leadership Award, and the Hodges Alumni Achievement Award. Outstanding student, Natalie Foster was announced as the recipient of the Bill Jenkins Youth Leadership Award.The 2020. Janie has promoted, expanded, and maintained the first true arts colony in Scottsdale which was established by her parents George and Rachel Ellis. Cattle Track Arts & Preservation is now and always has been Scottsdale's premiere place where artists, photographers, potters, woodworkers, quilters, playwrights, philosophers, and even environmentalists have had a place to showcase their best work.This year's. Lisa is the Community Relations Director for Family Promise and is deeply connected throughout the community. She attended Saguaro High School, she has volunteered with a multitude of organizations including Keep Scottsdale Beautiful (an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful), Scottsdale Pride Commission, Partners for Paiute Neighborhood Center, National Charity League Sonoran Centennial Chapter, Scottsdale Historical Society and is an SL Alumni, graduate of Class 28.Natalie is a junior at Saguaro High School with a plan to pursue Engineering at ASU. She has written that, "A leader must represent those without a voice or the ability to speak up." In her high school career, she has helped many find their voice through her deep involvement in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) groups. Some of the groups she works with include Sisters in STEM, CyberSIS, and the Robotics program."Herb Drinkwater, Frank Hodges and Bill Jenkins would be so proud to see their legacy continued by awarding these women for their passion, commitment and leadership they have exhibited through the years and will continue to do so in the future," stated Lee Ann Witt, Executive Director. "It is our privilege to honor these elite leaders, both past and present."Theis named after the Honorable Herb Drinkwater who served as Scottsdale's Mayor and as a City Council member for more than 25 years. He was always willing to introduce Scottsdale to people who might be interested in becoming a part of our city. It is because of Herb's on-purpose living and positive intent for the community that Scottsdale Leadership honors a similarly-purposed community leader each year.Thehonors Scottsdale Leadership alumni who illustrate the passion and commitment Frank Hodges, Scottsdale Leadership Class 1, had for his community. Frank was an Assistant Fire Chief with Rural Metro and his dedication to the people of Scottsdale knew no boundaries. His efforts were tireless, and his legacy lives on through the lives he touched. His life, spirit and dedication are honored through this annual Alumni Achievement award.Both awards are based onwhich demonstrates commitment to Scottsdale Leadership's core values;that is recognized by others for roles in various organizations or community initiatives;over an extended period of time, andthat exemplify inclusivity and concern for different groups of people with varying backgrounds.Award honors William C. (Bill) Jenkins. As a 29-year Scottsdale High School teacher and Scottsdale Mayor (1974 – 1980), Bill worked tirelessly for his students in the Social Sciences department and as their student government advisor. As a mayor, Bill took Scottsdale through rapid growth and through a recession.###