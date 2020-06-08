News By Tag
HFA honors local heroes on the frontlines
Central New Jersey accounting firm gives back to those on the frontlines.
By: HFA
Sarah Snell, CPA, PAFM, Chief Operating Officer of HFA, recently coordinated a fundraiser to collect donations for first responders and local healthcare providers facing severe personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages. "Due to these shortages, many healthcare professionals are being told they have to reuse single-use PPE, use makeshift protection like bandanas, or even go into patients' rooms or on calls under-protected,"
HFA was able to raise over $5,000 and donate 1,500 KN95 and three-ply medical masks to area healthcare facilities, first aid squads, fire stations, police and other first responders. Recipients include approximately 15 fire companies, 10 police stations, 10 first aid and healthcare facilities, in addition to local municipalities and military units currently serving abroad.
Lauren Holman, HFA Partner, has led a separate initiative within the firm to thank local heroes daily on HFA's social media feeds. "We really wanted to highlight all the good in the world – all the people that are headed out each and every day to protect us, keep us safe and help us heal if we do get sick," said Holman. "We also realized that none of these people signed up to work through a pandemic, yet they keep showing up each day for us."
HFA thanked local heroes throughout April and May. "There are a lot of amazing people out there who are making sure our basic necessities are met and they should all know how much we appreciate them," said Holman. "One hero said she was brought to tears because her job is just so overwhelming right now and yet we 'saw' her."
About HFA
HFA, Certified Public Accountants and Advisors, is headquartered in Central New Jersey. Established in 1996, the firm services a diverse client base within the tri-state area providing highly personalized and comprehensive accounting, audit, tax and business consulting services. To learn more, visit hfacpas.com (http://www.hfacpas.com/
https://www.hfacpas.com/
