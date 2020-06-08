 
News By Tag
* Accounting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toms River
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2020
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543


HFA honors local heroes on the frontlines

Central New Jersey accounting firm gives back to those on the frontlines.
By: HFA
 
 
HFA honors local heroes.
HFA honors local heroes.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Accounting

Industry:
* Accounting

Location:
* Toms River - New Jersey - US

TOMS RIVER, N.J. - June 8, 2020 - PRLog -- The EMTs who show up. The medical professionals who heal us. The military and police officers who protect us. The mail carriers who deliver to us. The firefighters who rescue us. The store clerks who provide for us. And the many others who stand by us. HFA, a Central New Jersey accounting firm, has made it their mission to help and honor all those on the frontlines who continue to risk their lives for ours.

Sarah Snell, CPA, PAFM, Chief Operating Officer of HFA, recently coordinated a fundraiser to collect donations for first responders and local healthcare providers facing severe personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages. "Due to these shortages, many healthcare professionals are being told they have to reuse single-use PPE, use makeshift protection like bandanas, or even go into patients' rooms or on calls under-protected," said Sarah Snell. "I am incredibly blessed to be working from home with my healthy family. I've been watching the news and speaking to friends in the medical field about what they are experiencing, and in many ways, I have felt called to act. So, through HFA, I was able to coordinate fundraising efforts to help our frontline responders in this great time of need."

HFA was able to raise over $5,000 and donate 1,500 KN95 and three-ply medical masks to area healthcare facilities, first aid squads, fire stations, police and other first responders. Recipients include approximately 15 fire companies, 10 police stations, 10 first aid and healthcare facilities, in addition to local municipalities and military units currently serving abroad.

Lauren Holman, HFA Partner, has led a separate initiative within the firm to thank local heroes daily on HFA's social media feeds. "We really wanted to highlight all the good in the world – all the people that are headed out each and every day to protect us, keep us safe and help us heal if we do get sick," said Holman. "We also realized that none of these people signed up to work through a pandemic, yet they keep showing up each day for us."

HFA thanked local heroes throughout April and May. "There are a lot of amazing people out there who are making sure our basic necessities are met and they should all know how much we appreciate them," said Holman. "One hero said she was brought to tears because her job is just so overwhelming right now and yet we 'saw' her."

About HFA
HFA, Certified Public Accountants and Advisors, is headquartered in Central New Jersey. Established in 1996, the firm services a diverse client base within the tri-state area providing highly personalized and comprehensive accounting, audit, tax and business consulting services. To learn more, visit hfacpas.com (http://www.hfacpas.com/).

https://www.hfacpas.com/post/hfa-honors-local-heroes

Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
Tags:Accounting
Industry:Accounting
Location:Toms River - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 08, 2020
Design 446 News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share