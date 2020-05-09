News By Tag
PURE Partners with City of Los Angeles and The Salvation Army to Help Those in Need
Company donates 10K bottles of Skin Defense to support fight against COVID-19
Skin Defense provides a layer of quick protection against unpredictable environmental elements, PURE's Skin Defense utilizes key ingredient Hypochlorous Acid (HOCL), a naturally occurring chemical produced by white blood cells every day to fight off bacteria, superbugs and viruses*.
Non-toxic and non-sensitizing, Skin Defense is safe for use on intact skin, hands, the face and around the eyes, utilizing an alcohol-free, non-irritant formula that provides a less drying alternative to many other products currently on the market. Additionally, it serves as an effective medical aid for daily use on intact skin or for minor cuts, scrapes, burns, rashes, blisters and insect bites.
And with the current critical needs of so many across the United States right now, leaders at PURE jumped at the chance to help.
"The Salvation Army does so much to help many people in need," said PURE Founder Mr. Dae Geun Jung. "We wanted to do something to show our appreciation for such an important organization whose work is making an even bigger impact than usual during this crisis."
"An unprecedented crisis demands an unprecedented response," said Lt. Colonel John Chamness, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army's California South Division. "Having a partner such as PURE to help bring health and safety to go along with the food we will be distributing today is a true blessing."
Additionally, as featured on Fox News 11 Los Angeles, on-air personality Dave Dettman, "Dr. Gadget," partnered with PURE and the City of Los Angeles to share the story, which aired on April 23rd. "Skin Defense is the perfect blend of advanced technology and consumer protection—a true game changer in the world of health & wellness," said Dr. Gadget. "This donation is an exciting way to show support to the community of Los Angeles, and we're thrilled to spread this kind of good news right now."
About PURE:
PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. PURE is dedicated to delivering Whole Health with high-quality products for physical health, opportunity for financial health, relationships for personal health and social impact for philanthropic health. PURE is a global company with offices in the U.S., Taiwan, Thailand, Korea, Ghana and Nigeria with headquarters in Frisco, Texas. For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit https://livepure.com/
*Reduction in microbial growth in solution has not been shown to correlate with a reduction of infection in patients. No clinical studies have been performed to evaluate reduction of infection in patients.
