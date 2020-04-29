News By Tag
Digital zine 'IN HERE | OUT THERE' launches, exploring human action and reaction during a time of global pandemic
On April 20, 2020, the first of four inaugural issues of 'IN HERE | OUT THERE' was released, featuring interviews, short films, poetry, and visual art that explore what it is to be a human being.
By: CMM Publicity
O'Hara-Baker calls it a, "multidisciplinary mixtape about being a human being, meant to slow you down and fill your senses." The project brings together over 30 artists from around the world, including the US, the UK, Denmark, Spain, Morocco, and Greece.
Actor/director Natasha Halevi described how the global pandemic has affected her work saying, "In the US, people are responding to the coronavirus very differently in each state and there isn't a united response across the country, so I wanted to explore some of the "every man for himself" mentality I've witnessed." She goes on to say, "It wasn't a pleasant exploration, but art isn't always pleasant."
With regards to the digital zine format, O'Hara-Baker says, "IN HERE | OUT THERE is an opportunity to take a break from the way we usually consume things. Especially now, when all of our routines are being interrupted, it's a chance for 'slow consumption' – taking our time to watch, listen, take a breath, mull it over." It's also an opportunity for artists, many of whom are losing work or are on hold during this time, to come together and create.
Actor Melia Kreiling says, "The lack of access to professionals and equipment has made me focus on the intention, rather than the outcome. And I'm discovering great happiness in this little corner for the time being. It's reminding me why I wanted to perform in the first place: connection not perfection."
O'Hara-Baker is a theater actor/director and filmmaker based in New York and Copenhagen. IN HERE | OUT THERE is available now to watch digitally at http://www.jessicaoharabaker.com/
Episode 2 "YOU" was released today, Monday May 4th, 2020..
**To schedule an interview with Jessica O'Hara Baker or any other artists, please contact Mike Williams at info@cylencemedia.com or at 888.320.3933.**
