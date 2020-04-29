 
Digital zine 'IN HERE | OUT THERE' launches, exploring human action and reaction during a time of global pandemic

On April 20, 2020, the first of four inaugural issues of 'IN HERE | OUT THERE' was released, featuring interviews, short films, poetry, and visual art that explore what it is to be a human being.
By: CMM Publicity
 
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - May 4, 2020 - PRLog -- 'IN HERE | OUT THERE' is a digital zine developed to explore what it means to be human during a time of disruption in human culture. The first four episodes explore the topics of 'ME', 'YOU', 'US', 'THEM' as a jumping-off point to consider human actions and reactions. Creator Jessica O'Hara-Baker first began developing the idea of IN HERE | OUT THERE as a response to the 2016 election year. "That felt like a time to learn, listen, and support voices in a different way, so I shelved it. Recently, I pulled out my old notebooks for IN HERE | OUT THERE, with the renewed intention of giving artists a unique platform for amplification and connection," said O'Hara-Baker.

O'Hara-Baker calls it a, "multidisciplinary mixtape about being a human being, meant to slow you down and fill your senses." The project brings together over 30 artists from around the world, including the US, the UK, Denmark, Spain, Morocco, and Greece.

Actor/director Natasha Halevi described how the global pandemic has affected her work saying, "In the US, people are responding to the coronavirus very differently in each state and there isn't a united response across the country, so I wanted to explore some of the "every man for himself" mentality I've witnessed." She goes on to say, "It wasn't a pleasant exploration, but art isn't always pleasant."

With regards to the digital zine format, O'Hara-Baker says, "IN HERE | OUT THERE is an opportunity to take a break from the way we usually consume things. Especially now, when all of our routines are being interrupted, it's a chance for 'slow consumption' – taking our time to watch, listen, take a breath, mull it over." It's also an opportunity for artists, many of whom are losing work or are on hold during this time, to come together and create.

Actor Melia Kreiling says, "The lack of access to professionals and equipment has made me focus on the intention, rather than the outcome. And I'm discovering great happiness in this little corner for the time being. It's reminding me why I wanted to perform in the first place: connection not perfection." O'Hara-Baker adds, "For art forms that rely on us all gathering in rooms together, this is an opportunity to think outside the box about what and how and why we create. Ultimately, IN HERE | OUT THERE is about reaching out and connecting with one another. I think we're all seeing such beautiful moments of connection during these challenging days, and it's something I sincerely hope we continue the practice of beyond this moment in time."

O'Hara-Baker is a theater actor/director and filmmaker based in New York and Copenhagen. IN HERE | OUT THERE is available now to watch digitally at http://www.jessicaoharabaker.com/inhereoutthere.html
Episode 2 "YOU" was released today, Monday May 4th, 2020..

**To schedule an interview with Jessica O'Hara Baker or any other artists, please contact Mike Williams at info@cylencemedia.com or at 888.320.3933.**

Click to Share