Kristine Angela Releases Fun and Eye-opening Children's Book to Raise Awareness

Upcoming children's author, Kristine Angela, publishes cute children's book pointed at loving one's self.

-- Newly minted children's author and LA starlet Kristine Angela has released a creative and heartwarming new book, Cuppy The Special Cupcake . As the first installment to an expected multi-series set of characters, it is fondly understood how this book is quickly becoming a favorite child selection in dozens of homes.Originally from Chicago, IL, Angela experienced a motivating factor to create this book for children of all ages who have ever felt lost, alone or unwanted. As a member of The Windy City Player's Children's Theatre Group, she met kids from all walks of life and discovered the true innocence of what it means to let go and be completely free and playful. The number one thing that kids asked her was, "She answered back,The kids all shouted with joy,At that point Angela revealed to them that acting was the same as having recess all the time. In today's society, children grow up faster than ever and the story of Cuppy reminds everyone, from adolescence to those in adulthood alike, how special they really are. The beauty of Cuppy is that he doesn't realize just how perfect he is, in an imperfect world.In this adorable children's book, published by CreateSpace Publishing,is a child-friendly illustrated adventure about accepting your true self. It is a story about a little cupcake that feels as an outsider. He sets off on a journey and along the way discovers a little girl named Susie who teaches Cuppy just how special he really is.Book signings and live readings are expected throughout the Los Angeles area to meet children as they enjoy an everlasting and growing journey with Cuppy, as well as availability for Interviews throughout other parts of the country.Sign up for updates and to find out where Cuppy and his full set of friends will be next at:Publisher: CreateSpace Independent Publishing PlatformIllustrator:Gustavo SanchezEditor: Jason RingISBN-10: 1544291035Available worldwide: Amazon.com For Interviews/Readings: