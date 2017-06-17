Country(s)
Kristine Angela Releases Fun and Eye-opening Children's Book to Raise Awareness
Upcoming children's author, Kristine Angela, publishes cute children's book pointed at loving one's self.
Originally from Chicago, IL, Angela experienced a motivating factor to create this book for children of all ages who have ever felt lost, alone or unwanted. As a member of The Windy City Player's Children's Theatre Group, she met kids from all walks of life and discovered the true innocence of what it means to let go and be completely free and playful. The number one thing that kids asked her was, "Is acting fun?" She answered back, "How many of you like recess?" The kids all shouted with joy, "I like recess!" At that point Angela revealed to them that acting was the same as having recess all the time. In today's society, children grow up faster than ever and the story of Cuppy reminds everyone, from adolescence to those in adulthood alike, how special they really are. The beauty of Cuppy is that he doesn't realize just how perfect he is, in an imperfect world.
In this adorable children's book, published by CreateSpace Publishing, Cuppy the Special Cupcake is a child-friendly illustrated adventure about accepting your true self. It is a story about a little cupcake that feels as an outsider. He sets off on a journey and along the way discovers a little girl named Susie who teaches Cuppy just how special he really is.
Book signings and live readings are expected throughout the Los Angeles area to meet children as they enjoy an everlasting and growing journey with Cuppy, as well as availability for Interviews throughout other parts of the country.
Publisher: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform
Editor: Jason Ring
ISBN-10: 1544291035
Available worldwide: Amazon.com
