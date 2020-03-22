 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chesterfield
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2020
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322


Only 8 New Construction Homes Remain at Traditions at Chesterfield

Historically low interest rates make now the perfect time to buy at the award-winning Smart Growth community in Chesterfield, NJ.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
 
 
Only 8 homes remain at Traditions at Chesterfield.
Only 8 homes remain at Traditions at Chesterfield.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Real Estate

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Chesterfield - New Jersey - US

CHESTERFIELD, N.J. - March 26, 2020 - PRLog -- There is no better time than now to settle into your dream home at Traditions at Chesterfield, especially after mortgage rates have fallen to historic lows this week. In fact, interest rates have dropped to a record 3.29 percent for an average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage – the lowest rates have been in almost 50 years, according to a recent Realtor.com (https://www.realtor.com/news/real-estate-news/mortgage-rates-hit-record-50-year-low/) article. And with only eight homes remaining at Traditions at Chesterfield, those interested in purchasing a new home should take advantage of their increased buying power before it's too late.

"Every one percent that interest rates climb, buyers lose 10 percent of their buying power," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President for American Properties Realty, Inc. "This is a unique purchasing opportunity that does not come around very often. Take advantage of these historic interest rates and come home to one of Burlington County's most sought-after new home communities before we are sold out."

Traditions at Chesterfield, an award-winning, master-planned community located within the 500-acre Old York Village in Chesterfield, NJ, features a close-knit neighborhood surrounded by top-rated schools and walkability to retail establishments and recreational opportunities. Quick Delivery Homes are available. Pricing starts from $425,000.

Quick move-in homes range from 3-4 bedrooms and 2.5-3 baths with up to approximately 2,982 sq. ft. of living space with current floor plans. All homes offer neo-traditional designs with two-car garages and full basements. As you drive around the community, look for large red bows that identify quick move-in homes. For a list of available quick move-in homes, please click here. (https://www.americanproperties.net/traditions-at-chesterf...) "This really is an exceptional opportunity to live in a brand-new home with abundant square footage in a great location for so much less than you would pay just a few miles away," said Csik.

Embracing a village-inspired design, the Old York Village community plan puts walkability and outdoor enjoyment at the forefront with parks, biking trails, ponds, planned retail shops and the elementary school all just steps away. The master-planned community also ensures the preservation of land throughout Chesterfield to maintain the natural bucolic beauty of the area.

Nestled in Chesterfield, NJ, which has been voted "The Best Place to Live in Burlington County" by Philadelphia Magazine, The Shops at Old York Village is ideally situated directly off of Old York Road on the new Saddle Way boulevard, which leads to the highly-ranked, state-of-the-art elementary school. Traditions at Chesterfield is also located close to Routes 130 and 206, as well as the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 295.

To learn more, visit the Traditions at Chesterfield Sales Office, located at 7 Borden Lane, Chesterfield, NJ (GPS: 38 Old York Road, Chesterfield). The Sales Office is open by appointment only by calling 609-424-0026. For more information or to chat online, visit http://www.TraditionsAtChesterfield.com.

https://www.americanproperties.net/news/

Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Chesterfield - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Design 446 News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Mar 26, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share