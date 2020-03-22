News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Only 8 New Construction Homes Remain at Traditions at Chesterfield
Historically low interest rates make now the perfect time to buy at the award-winning Smart Growth community in Chesterfield, NJ.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
"Every one percent that interest rates climb, buyers lose 10 percent of their buying power," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President for American Properties Realty, Inc. "This is a unique purchasing opportunity that does not come around very often. Take advantage of these historic interest rates and come home to one of Burlington County's most sought-after new home communities before we are sold out."
Traditions at Chesterfield, an award-winning, master-planned community located within the 500-acre Old York Village in Chesterfield, NJ, features a close-knit neighborhood surrounded by top-rated schools and walkability to retail establishments and recreational opportunities. Quick Delivery Homes are available. Pricing starts from $425,000.
Quick move-in homes range from 3-4 bedrooms and 2.5-3 baths with up to approximately 2,982 sq. ft. of living space with current floor plans. All homes offer neo-traditional designs with two-car garages and full basements. As you drive around the community, look for large red bows that identify quick move-in homes. For a list of available quick move-in homes, please click here. (https://www.americanproperties.net/
Embracing a village-inspired design, the Old York Village community plan puts walkability and outdoor enjoyment at the forefront with parks, biking trails, ponds, planned retail shops and the elementary school all just steps away. The master-planned community also ensures the preservation of land throughout Chesterfield to maintain the natural bucolic beauty of the area.
Nestled in Chesterfield, NJ, which has been voted "The Best Place to Live in Burlington County" by Philadelphia Magazine, The Shops at Old York Village is ideally situated directly off of Old York Road on the new Saddle Way boulevard, which leads to the highly-ranked, state-of-the-
To learn more, visit the Traditions at Chesterfield Sales Office, located at 7 Borden Lane, Chesterfield, NJ (GPS: 38 Old York Road, Chesterfield)
https://www.americanproperties.net/
Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse