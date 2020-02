It's love at first sight at Traditions at Chesterfield

Only 12 homes remain at the award-winning Smart Growth community in Chesterfield, NJ.

12 homes remain at Traditions at Chesterfield.

-- The countdown has begun! Only 12 homes remain at Traditions at Chesterfield, an award-winning, master-planned community located within the 500-acre Old York Village in Chesterfield, NJ. One of Burlington County's most sought-after new home communities, Traditions at Chesterfield features a close-knit neighborhood surrounded by top-rated schools and walkability to retail establishments and recreational opportunities. Quick Delivery Homes are available. Pricing starts from $425,000.For those who have already made the decision to call Traditions at Chesterfield "home", American Properties Realty, Inc. invites you to share the love. "When you refer a friend or family member to Traditions at Chesterfield, everyone wins," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President for American Properties Realty, Inc. "You get to live near the people you love most, and they fall in love with their new home, neighborhood and life."Quick move-in homes range from 3-4 bedrooms and 2.5-3 baths with up to approximately 4,123 sq. ft. of living space. All homes offer neo-traditional designs with two-car garages and full basements. As you drive around the community, look for large red bows that identify quick move-in homes. For a list of available quick move-in homes, please click here (https://www.americanproperties.net/traditions-at-chesterfield-single-family-homes-quick-delivery-homes/), "This really is an exceptional opportunity to live in a brand-new home with abundant square footage in a great location for so much less than you would pay just a few miles away," said Csik.Embracing a village-inspired design, the Old York Village community plan puts walkability and outdoor enjoyment at the forefront with parks, biking trails, ponds, planned retail shops and the elementary school all just steps away. The master-planned community also ensures the preservation of land throughout Chesterfield to maintain the natural bucolic beauty of the area.Nestled in Chesterfield, NJ, which has been voted "The Best Place to Live in Burlington County" by, The Shops at Old York Village is ideally situated directly off of Old York Road on the new Saddle Way boulevard, which leads to the highly-ranked, state-of-the-art elementary school. Traditions at Chesterfield is also located close to Routes 130 and 206, as well as the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 295.To learn more, visit the Traditions at Chesterfield Sales Office, located at 7 Borden Lane, Chesterfield, NJ (GPS: 38 Old York Road, Chesterfield). The Sales Office is open from 10am to 5pm daily. Schedule an appointment with an on-site sales consultant by calling 609-424-0026. For more information or to chat online, visit http://www.TraditionsAtChesterfield.com