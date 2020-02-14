News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
It's love at first sight at Traditions at Chesterfield
Only 12 homes remain at the award-winning Smart Growth community in Chesterfield, NJ.
By: Traditions at Chesterfield
For those who have already made the decision to call Traditions at Chesterfield "home", American Properties Realty, Inc. invites you to share the love. "When you refer a friend or family member to Traditions at Chesterfield, everyone wins," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President for American Properties Realty, Inc. "You get to live near the people you love most, and they fall in love with their new home, neighborhood and life."
Quick move-in homes range from 3-4 bedrooms and 2.5-3 baths with up to approximately 4,123 sq. ft. of living space. All homes offer neo-traditional designs with two-car garages and full basements. As you drive around the community, look for large red bows that identify quick move-in homes. For a list of available quick move-in homes, please click here (https://www.americanproperties.net/
Embracing a village-inspired design, the Old York Village community plan puts walkability and outdoor enjoyment at the forefront with parks, biking trails, ponds, planned retail shops and the elementary school all just steps away. The master-planned community also ensures the preservation of land throughout Chesterfield to maintain the natural bucolic beauty of the area.
Nestled in Chesterfield, NJ, which has been voted "The Best Place to Live in Burlington County" by Philadelphia Magazine, The Shops at Old York Village is ideally situated directly off of Old York Road on the new Saddle Way boulevard, which leads to the highly-ranked, state-of-the-
To learn more, visit the Traditions at Chesterfield Sales Office, located at 7 Borden Lane, Chesterfield, NJ (GPS: 38 Old York Road, Chesterfield)
https://www.americanproperties.net/
Media Contact
American Properties Realty, Inc.
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse