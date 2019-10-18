News By Tag
K. Hovnanian® Homes to host friends and family event
The Stonecreek Build On Your Lot Design Studio is celebrating 60 years of building excellence by rolling out our newly improved friends and family program.
By: K. Hovnanian Homes
Current homeowners are also invited to bring a friend or family member to the Stonecreek Design Studio between October 19 through October 26 to receive a special gift. Be sure to ask about K. Hovnanian® Homes Build On Your Lot's new and improved referral program.
"Let us walk you through our simple building process while you and your family get some branded swag, take a tour of some of our gorgeous model homes, and see why we are celebrating 60 years of building excellence,"
The Stonecreek Design Studio allows prospects to select their favorite home design and personalize it with design selections – all in one location. Each home design is customizable for maximum functionality and style. The Stonecreek Design Studio features the Pittsburgh, New Hampshire and Gable models that are available for walk-throughs.
K. Hovnanian® Homes also has options for those who are ready to build the home they've always wanted, but do not have land. "Our new Land Matching Program features a comprehensive database that allows us to match you with a homesite based on your desired location, size and price," said Seeberger. "The best part is that this is a complimentary service that we offer with no strings attached."
Build On Your Lot homes are priced from the $160s. Prospective homebuyers who are interested in building on their lot or finding land are encouraged to visit the Stonecreek Design Studio, (https://www.khov.com/
ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES®
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade names K. Hovnanian® Homes and Brighton Homes®. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's®
Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of the Hovnanian Enterprises' website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.
