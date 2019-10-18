 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Newcomerstown
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2019
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918


K. Hovnanian® Homes to host friends and family event

The Stonecreek Build On Your Lot Design Studio is celebrating 60 years of building excellence by rolling out our newly improved friends and family program.
By: K. Hovnanian Homes
 
 
khov_ohio_stonecreek_gable_front
khov_ohio_stonecreek_gable_front
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Real Estate

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Newcomerstown - Ohio - US

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio - Oct. 22, 2019 - PRLog -- K. Hovnanian® Homes' will host a Friends and Family Event on Saturday, October 19 from 10am to 6pm at its Stonecreek Build On Your Lot Design Studio, located at 6034 Stonecreek Road in Newcomerstown, Ohio. Everyone is invited to stop by and mingle with current happy home buyers and knowledgeable sales and design staff while learning all about the benefits of joining the K. Hovnanian® Homes family.

Current homeowners are also invited to bring a friend or family member to the Stonecreek Design Studio between October 19 through October 26 to receive a special gift. Be sure to ask about K. Hovnanian® Homes Build On Your Lot's new and improved referral program.

"Let us walk you through our simple building process while you and your family get some branded swag, take a tour of some of our gorgeous model homes, and see why we are celebrating 60 years of building excellence," said Blake Seeberger, Division President of K. Hovnanian® Homes Build On Your Lot Division.

The Stonecreek Design Studio allows prospects to select their favorite home design and personalize it with design selections – all in one location. Each home design is customizable for maximum functionality and style. The Stonecreek Design Studio features the Pittsburgh, New Hampshire and Gable models that are available for walk-throughs.

K. Hovnanian® Homes also has options for those who are ready to build the home they've always wanted, but do not have land. "Our new Land Matching Program features a comprehensive database that allows us to match you with a homesite based on your desired location, size and price," said Seeberger. "The best part is that this is a complimentary service that we offer with no strings attached."

Build On Your Lot homes are priced from the $160s. Prospective homebuyers who are interested in building on their lot or finding land are encouraged to visit the Stonecreek Design Studio, (https://www.khov.com/build-on-your-lot/home-building-loca...) located at 6034 Stonecreek Road, Newcomerstown, Ohio. The studio is open seven days a week: Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 12pm to 5pm. To learn more about K. Hovnanian® Homes Build On Your Lot or to view current promotions, click here (https://www.khov.com/build-on-your-lot/home-building-locations/ohio/stonecreek) or call 866-839-2375.

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES®, INC.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade names K. Hovnanian® Homes and Brighton Homes®. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of the Hovnanian Enterprises' website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.

Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Newcomerstown - Ohio - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Design 446 PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Oct 22, 2019 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share