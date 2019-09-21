News By Tag
Veracity Protocol Collaborates with BlockStar to Provide Authentication for De Marchi Jersey Auction
The auction winner can verify a jersey's authenticity by simply using their smartphone.
As one of the most prized cycling jerseys in history, protecting the item's authenticity is essential - which is why BlockStar, a company specializing in Digital Authentic Goods, partnered with Veracity Protocol to authenticate the physical jersey and secure its connection to a Digital Twin. Together, the two aim to bridge physical and digital commerce with Digital Authentic Goods.
"We are excited to have the opportunity to work with a company as innovative as BlockStar on a project for such a high profile brand as De Marchi. This is a perfect use case to demonstrate how our authenticity solution can finally bridge the gap between physical and digital worlds, without interfering with the item itself." – Jakub Krcmar, CEO of Veracity Protocol.
How does it work?
Most authenticity solutions today require additional tagging or labeling to be added to the original item. But collectors and brand enthusiasts demand that items are not modified in any way as it diminishes their value. Veracity Protocol utilizes non-invasive technology based on computer vision and machine learning to secure and protect the items themselves without the need to add external elements. Unlike other security solutions which can be copied, removed, or tampered with, Veracity Protocol uses an item's unique physical structure to create its own immutable digital fingerprint. This digital fingerprint can then be verified at any time with a standard smartphone.
The winner of the De Marchi auction will receive the replica jersey protected by the Veracity Protocol fingerprint and its Digital Twin. The new owner - and any future owner - will have the unique opportunity to obtain immutable proof of the jersey's authenticity by simply taking a photo with their smartphone.
The De Marchi Authenticator app - powered by Veracity Protocol - is available for both Android and iOS. View the auction here: https://www.demarchi.com/
About Veracity Protocol
Veracity Protocol is the new security standard for bridging physical objects into the digital world. We allow anyone to guarantee the identity, authenticity, and condition of physical items using our new Authenticity of Things (AoT) standard and infrastructure. For more information, please visit: https://veracityprotocol.org/
About BlockStar
BlockStar is the first company bridging the physical and digital worlds with Digital Authentic Goods™, next-generation technology residing on the IBM Blockchain that empowers brands through product authentication, deeper consumer engagement, and secure monetization of their brand in the digital frontier. For more information, please visit: https://www.block-
About De Marchi
De Marchi is a premium Italian sportswear manufacturer and one of the oldest known cycling clothing brands in the world. It is no coincidence that many of the greatest champions, such as Fausto Coppi, Gino Bartali, Louison Bobet, and Jacques Anquetil, have worn cycling clothing from De Marchi. For more information, please visit: https://www.demarchi.com/
