HONK!: 20th Annual Festival of Activist Street Bands -- SAVE THESE DATES: October 9-12, 2025
HONK! FESTIVAL 2025:Twentieth Annual Festival of Activist Street Bands; held this October in Davis Square (Somerville) and Harvard Square (Cambridge).
By: HONK! Festival
HONK! Festival 2025 will be held from October 9-12, with HONK! outdoor band concerts held rain or shine throughout Somerville and its adjacent cities during that Thursday thru Sunday. Which includes the vast "Reclaim the Streets for Horns, Bikes, and Feet" Parade that will wend its way from Davis Square to Harvard Square on that Sunday to join in Harvard Square's 46th annual Oktoberfest. In addition, plans are in the works to host a HONK! Conference on that Thursday, held during the day at Tufts University, which will include sharing strategies on such pertinent topics as innovative performance practices and the different approaches for increasing solidarity, reclaiming public space, communicating effectively, and implementing safeguards for security.
Initiated in Somerville back in 2006, HONK! is now a world-wide movement, inspired by a commitment to instigate positive social change through music, and embodied in the powerful upbeat sounds generated by activist street bands. Musicians travel from near and far to participate annually in Somerville's HONK!, which has spawned countless bands and upwards of 20 kindred festivals around the world over the past 20 years. As global crises intensify, along with the shared feeling of urgency for a rapid response, HONK! brings welcome joy, power, beauty, and solidarity to our streets. Visit en.wikipedia.org/
The Somerville-based HONK! organizing committee is made up of many local social and political activists, including members of HONK!'s founding and host band, the Good Trouble Brass Band (fka The Second Line Social Aid and Pleasure Society Brass Band). Updates for this year's 20th annual HONK! will be posted on the following sites: honkfest.org, instagram.com/
At this early stage of this year's organizing process, the HONK! Festival committee would like to give special thanks to the City of Somerville, the Somerville Arts Council, Davis Square businesses and Harvard Square Business Association for their continued support.
Basic listings information:
HONK! Festival
20th Annual Festival of Activist Street Bands.
October 9-12, 2025
Held outdoors throughout Somerville, Cambridge, adjacent neighborhoods.
Rain or shine, free and open to all; to volunteer, contact volunteer@honkfest.org.
For further information:
Media Contact
Submitted by marycurtinproductions
[on behalf of the HONK! Festival]
mary.c.curtin@
6174705867
