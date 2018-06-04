News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The 39 Steps at ICT in Long Beach
Murder, mayhem and mirth! Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of hilarity, and you have The 39 Steps: a fast-paced whodunit and an unforgettable evening of pure pleasure.
Train chases, plummeting planes and old-fashioned romance lead to a death-defying finale as a cast of four actors (Bo Foxworth, Louis Lotorto, Ashley Morton and Eric Wentz) breathlessly reenacts hundreds of characters, locations and famous scenes from Alfred Hitchcock's 1935 film of the same name. A smash hit in London's West End and on Broadway, The 39 Steps received the 2007 Olivier Award for "Best New Comedy" and the 2008 Drama Desk Award for "Unique Theatrical Experience."
"It's bonkers to try to recreate an ambitious action movie frame-by-frame with only four actors on stage," said Edward Snape, producer of the West End production.
"When I first met Edward, our head honcho producer, it was with the idea of adapting John Buchan's book, which of course is one of the first great thrillers," said Barlow in an interview. "It is very elegant and charming and even for its time quite suspenseful, but still rather staid. It is more like a meditation on a man alone searching for the truth. Not exactly nail-biting, which is what one needs. So at first I couldn't really find a way in. Till I bought the VHS of the Hitchcock film for £2.99 and there was the answer ready-made. "
The result: a fast-paced whodunit packed with nonstop laughs that The New York Times calls "Theater at its finest... absurdly enjoyable."
The 39 Steps runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., June 22 through July 8. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, June 20 and Thursday, June 21, both at 8 p.m. Tickets are $47 on Thursdays and Fridays, and $49 on Saturdays and Sundays, except for Oct. 20 (opening night) for which tickets are $55 and include a post-performance reception with the actors. Low-priced tickets to previews are $35.
International City Theatre is located in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center at 330 East Seaside Way in Long Beach, CA 90802. For reservations and information, call 562-436-4610 or go to http://www.ictlongbeach.org
Contact
Lucy Pollak PR
***@lucypr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse