The 39 Steps at ICT in Long Beach

Murder, mayhem and mirth! Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of hilarity, and you have The 39 Steps: a fast-paced whodunit and an unforgettable evening of pure pleasure.

The 39 Steps

-- Hitchcock meets hilarious in a fast-paced comedy mystery thriller for anyone who loves the magic of theater.presentsadapted byfrom the novel byand based on themovie.directs foraopening at International City Theatre in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center, with two low-priced previews set for June 20 and June 21.Train chases, plummeting planes and old-fashioned romance lead to a death-defying finale as a cast of four actors (and) breathlessly reenacts hundreds of characters, locations and famous scenes from Alfred Hitchcock's 1935 film of the same name. A smash hit in London's West End and on Broadway,received the 2007 Olivier Award for "Best New Comedy" and the 2008 Drama Desk Award for "Unique Theatrical Experience."Four actors times over 150 roles equals 1000 laughs!"It's bonkers to try to recreate an ambitious action movie frame-by-frame with only four actors on stage," said, producer of the West End production."When I first met Edward, our head honcho producer, it was with the idea of adapting John Buchan's book, which of course is one of the first great thrillers," said Barlow in an interview. "It is very elegant and charming and even for its time quite suspenseful, but still rather staid. It is more like a meditation on a man alone searching for the truth. Not exactly nail-biting, which is what one needs. So at first I couldn't really find a way in. Till I bought the VHS of the Hitchcock film for £2.99 and there was the answer ready-made. "The result: a fast-paced whodunit packed with nonstop laughs thatcalls "Theater at its finest... absurdly enjoyable."runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., June 22 through July 8Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, June 20 and Thursday, June 21, both at 8 p.m. Tickets areon Thursdays and Fridays, andon Saturdays and Sundays, except for Oct. 20 (opening night) for which tickets areand include a post-performance reception with the actors. Low-priced tickets to previews areInternational City Theatre is located in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center at 330 East Seaside Way in Long Beach, CA 90802. For reservations and information, callor go to http://www.ictlongbeach.org