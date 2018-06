Rhoads Energy Awarded $50K Alternative Fuel Incentive Grant

Company will use funds to convert more of its fleet to propane

-- Rhoads Energy announced that it will receive a grant of nearly $51,000 from Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection.Rhoads Energy will use the Alternative Fuel Incentive Grant (AFIG) to retrofit nine new vehicles to either a propane (autogas) or a dual-fuel system. Once completed, this conversion will bring Rhoads Energy's total number of converted vehicles to 25."We're happy to have our commitment to a greener fleet rewarded by the Commonwealth,"said Jennifer Goldbach, Rhoads Energy's Vice President of Business Development, who drives a propane vehicle every day."This grant validates Rhoads Energy's long-term advocacy of propane conversion, both for our own vehicles and for school bus and commercial fleets."In addition to eliminating an estimated 80% of smog-producing, carcinogenic hydrocarbon emissions compared to diesel engines, autogas vehicles cost less to operate and maintain.The Rhoads grant was one of 19 AFIGs awarded statewide, totaling more than $1.6 million. The grants will fund projects estimated to save approximately 180,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel annually. AFIG recipients will also expand the infrastructure needed to reduce air pollution from cars, trucks and buses in Pennsylvania.For more information about Rhoads Energy the benefits of converting to propane autogas, visit www.RhoadsEnergy.com