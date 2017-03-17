News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Wolf Home Products awarded 'Vendor Rep of the Year' by Cascade Capital
Lett and Fisher were each recognized for exemplifying Cascade Capital's three key pillars: customization, pull through sales, and responsiveness. Bob Lett is Wolf Home Products' VP of National Sales and Marketing and Mark Fisher is a Sales Consultant with Wolf Home Products.
"Our executive team was pleased and not at all surprised that Cascade Capital named Wolf Home Products its vendor rep of the year for 2016," says Michael Darby, Capital's VP of Marketing and Business Development. "Wolf Home Products – through Mark and Bob – have worked relentlessly with our team to test the paradigm of what has become rote in the space of selling alternative decking. Wolf Home Products understands the place of a stocking distributor and therefore knows what makes for a sustainable go-to-market strategy."
Cascade became the first West Coast distributor of U.S.-made Wolf Home Products' PVC Decking and Capped Composite Decking in May of 2014. Cascade distributes Wolf Home Products to Washington, Alaska, and Hawaii.
# # #
Wolf Home Products supplies kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products using its innovative business model. With more than 170 years of experience and a vast inventory of high-quality products, Wolf strives to accurately deliver orders in a fraction of the time to ensure unparalleled satisfaction and value. For more information, go to wolfhomeproducts.com.
Capital Lumber Company Founded in 1948, Capital is a privately held Arizona Corporation, with eight regional distribution facilities geographically focused in the West that offers sales, market development, inventory management and distribution services within the building materials industry. For more information, visit www.capital-
Contact
Beeler Communications
***@beelercommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse