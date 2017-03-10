News By Tag
TransGard partners with United Sales Associates in six western states
Agreement will accelerate growth of animal-deterring substation fencing
United Sales Associates will offer TransGard's patented substation fencing to utilities, cooperatives and other energy providers in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Alaska. United Sales Associates brings more than 45 years of experience in the electric power industry to its representation of TransGard fencing.
TransGard manufactures the only patented substation fencing that deters climbing animals by delivering a mild electric shock — a humane technique that, according to IEEE, offers the most effective barrier against animal incursion. TransGard prevents outages caused by squirrels, snakes, raccoons and other animals.
"As animal incursions remain a huge problem for substation operators, interest in TransGard continues to grow," said Bill Reichard, President of TransGard. "Our new partnership with United Sales Associates will intensify our outreach in a region that has been susceptible to substation damage from climbing animals."
The Pacific Northwest has a history of significant problems with animal-caused outages. In 2015, squirrels caused 560 substation outages in Montana alone. A massive outage in Seattle made TransGard's Five Worst Outages list for 2016, and the region has already suffered multiple outages in 2017.
For information on TransGard substation fencing and how it eliminates substation outages caused by climbing animals, including snakes, visit www.transgardfence.com.
TransGard developed a patented fencing exclusively to eliminate substation outages caused by climbing animals. Since the company's founding in 1990, TransGard has installed fences at more than 2,500 substations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, to view case studies, or to request a quote, visit www.transgardfence.com.
United Sales Associates, based in Portland, Oregon, is a manufacturer's representative organization serving many of the power and communications equipment and technology needs of the electric power industry. For details, visit www.unitedsalesassoc.com.
