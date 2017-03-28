 
Pacific Utilities to Represent TransGard in California, Nevada and Hawaii

Partnership will bolster growth of popular animal-deterrent substation fencing
 
 
NEW FREEDOM, Pa. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- TransGard, which has installed proven animal-prevention fencing at more than 2,500 substations in North America, announced today that Pacific Utilities will represent its signature product in three key states.

TransGard manufactures the only patented substation fencing that deters climbing animals by delivering a mild electric shock — a humane technique that, according to IEEE, offers the most effective barrier against animal incursion. TransGard prevents outages caused by squirrels, snakes, raccoons and other animals.

Pacific Utilities is an independent manufacturers' representative firm based in Concord, California. The firm will offer TransGard's patented substation fencing to utilities, cooperatives and other energy providers in California, Nevada and Hawaii. Pacific Utilities has built a deep reservoir of industry knowledge since its founding in 1947, and each of the firm's sales representatives bring 20+ years of experience to the company.

"Animal incursions have become an increasingly expensive problem for substation operators, which has fueled TransGard's recent growth," said Bill Reichard, President of TransGard. "Our partnership with Pacific Utilities enables us to expand our services in states that have seen a significant number of substation outages — and damage — caused by climbing animals."

More than 3,000 substations currently serve California, according to the California Energy Commission — many of them unprotected from animal incursions. Both Nevada and Hawaii are home to numerous species commonly responsible for substation outages.

For information on TransGard substation fencing and how it eliminates substation outages caused by climbing animals, including snakes, visit www.transgardfence.com.

Beeler Communications
***@beelercommunications.com
TransGard
***@beelercommunications.com
