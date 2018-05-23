 
Industry News





May 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423


LIGHTCAST.COM honored as gold Stevie® award winner in 2018 American Business Awards

Stevie winners will be presented with their awards on June 11 in New York
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - May 28, 2018 - PRLog -- LIGHTCAST.COM was named the winner of a GOLD Stevie® Award in the category Product Of The Year - Content Management Solution in The 16th Annual American Business Awards® today,

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program.

Nicknamed the Steviesfor the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11.

Used by media corporations, broadcasters and producers from various media industries such as sports, news, entertainment, education - the Media Cloud provides an intuitive UI for media professionals to upload, transcode, manage and publish all live- and on-demand media for all connected platforms across web, mobile, social and OTT.

Using the Media Cloud to build multi-tier navigation structures for on-demand and live-stream content, publishers can now dynamically build, extend, control and update their web-apps, mobile-apps, TV-apps in real-time.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in a variety of industries were submitted this year for consideration.

More than 200 industry professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding.  The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About LIGHTCAST.COM

LIGHTCAST.COM is a multi-platform OVP and OTT provider, offering end-to-end package solutions for media corporations, content publishers and independent producers of all size, providing the innovative MEDIA CLOUD management system and multi-platform distribution system, as well as proprietary web-,mobile-, and TV-App SDKs for cost- and time-efficient OTT publishing and monetization.

About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact
Andreas Kisslinger
***@lightcast.com
Source:Lightcast.com
Email:***@lightcast.com
