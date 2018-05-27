 
Industry News





Peter Galperin Returns To The Pacific Northwest And His Musical Roots For Summer 2018 Concerts

Galperin's highly-anticipated upcoming shows will feature him performing two acoustic sets of songs from his four albums, including "This Burning Sun" and tunes from his Off-Broadway musical "Bulldozer".
 
 
NEW YORK - May 27, 2018 - PRLog -- New York-based singer/songwriter Peter Galperin (www.petergalperin.com), fresh from his critically acclaimed 2017 CD "This Burning Sun" and his 2018 Off-Broadway musical, "Bulldozer", returns to his native Pacific Northwest for two engagements – July 26 from 9-11pm at the Cottage Bistro in Vancouver, BC (4468 Main Street), and August 2 from 8-10pm at the Easy Monkey Taphouse in Shoreline, WA (17537 15th Ave. NE).

Peter – the son of the late Jascha Galperin, well-known Northwest violinist, music educator, and founder of the Everett Youth Symphony and former music director of the Mukilteo School District – grew up in Everett, WA and attended Cascade High School and the University of Washington. He moved to NYC in the early 1980's with a songwriting contract, played in well-known New York clubs like CBGBs and The Bitter End, and wrote music for dance theater, corporate films and television soundtracks.

Galperin's highly-anticipated upcoming shows will feature him performing two acoustic sets of songs from his four albums, including "This Burning Sun", tunes from his Off-Broadway musical "Bulldozer", new and unrecorded material, plus a few old familiar covers. A surprise local musician guest or two may also be joining him on stage.

Over the past two years, Galperin's musical stature has risen sharply in the public eye thanks to his Off- Broadway rock musical, "Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses" (www.bulldozer.nyc). Called "...theatrical gold..." by New Yorker Magazine, and "An impressive debut... a dynamic score," by TheBroadwayBlog.com, "Bulldozer" played at the Theatre at St. Clements in Times Square, and featured American Idol finalist Constantine Maroulis leading a cast of five, with backing from a live on-stage band.

Another Galperin highlight this past year was his award-winning animated music video for "King of You and Me," (https://youtu.be/5_c50OJgkDI) a jazz-influenced politically-tinged song from "This Burning Sun." With illustrations by Portuguese artist Joao Diaz, the fairytale-styled video was selected as a finalist in the Philadelphia Independent Film Festival, the Los Angeles Cinefest, the Hollywood Hills Film Awards, and the Hudson Valley Drive-In Film Festival.

Peter Galperin's four critically acclaimed CDs have been praised by music critics throughout the U.S. and Europe. Recorded in Nashville in 2017, "This Burning Sun" features a series of new songs focused on global warming and climate change – a possible subject for Galperin's next musical. AnneCarlini.com described "This Burning Sun" as "A unique musical style that fuses world rhythms with rock, country and folk melodies," VentsMagazine.com hails Galperin's music as "...uplifting, thought provoking and overly eccentric in a good way," and mwe3.com wrote "...Galperin redefines the significance of the modern day pop musician."

Media Contact
Rock Rose Music Press Relations
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Jetty Records / Peter Galperin Music
Email:***@gmail.com
Page Updated Last on: May 27, 2018
Rock Rose Music Press Relations PRs
