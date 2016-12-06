U.K. Spanish guitarist and composer Mark Barnwell returns with MANDALA

"The whole is greater than the sum is its parts is a phrase which applies to Mandala. I guess you could call it a transatlantic collaboration with people I feel are on the same musical wavelength. We all have different styles... " - Mark Barnwell

Mark Barnwell 2016 CD "Mandala"

Mark Barnwell

Axe Calibre Records

Mark Barnwell
Axe Calibre Records

-- U.K. Spanish guitarist and composerMark Barnwell returns with MANDALAMark Barnwell's Mandala is a fascinating instrumental guitar album that serves as a musical homage to the timeless Nuevo Flamenco guitar art form and brings the sound of the guitar forward into the new millennium.KEY POINTS:• Mark Barnwell is a guitarist on the leading edge of the 21st Century Nuevo Flamenco instrumental sound. His 5th album, Mandala, will be enjoyed by fans of Nuevo Flamenco guitar and jazz fans into the timeless traditions of World Fusion, Latin and Flamenco.• Mandala features Mark Barnwell and his core band joined by some of the finest Nuevo Flamenco guitarists of the day including the Incendio band with Jim Stubblefield, Liza Carbe and Jean-Pierre Durand and U.K. guitarist Al Marconi.• Mandala features 10 original tracks of Nuevo Flamenco guitar magic, all written and arranged by Mark Barnwell.• Mandala was co-produced by Mark and Bo Astrup, who worked with the California Nuevo Flamenco group Incendio.• Mandala is superbly packaged with multi-panel artwork, photos and information of all the artist performances.• CD copies of Mandala are available for radio, print and web outlets that feature Flamenco, World Fusion and jazz guitar sounds.Mandala CD Tracks & Times01. Tierra del Fuego (3:46)02. Surco Latino (3:47)03. Incendio (4:48)04. Moonstone (4:49)05. Sundance (1:56)06. Moroccan Skies (5:30)07. Potchka (2:36)08. Endless Rain (4:42)09. Sahara (7:37)10. Mandala (5:14)Download Mandala and listen here:Record Label: Axe Calibre RecordsWebsite: www.markbarnwell.comEmail: info@markbarnwell.comPress Contact info: CD copies of Mandala are available now to press, radio, web zines - contact Robert Silversteinemail: mwe3nyc@gmail.com / phone: 917-776-2452Artist: Mark BarnwellTitle: MandalaNorth American CD release date: December 6th, 2016Genre and Tags: Instrumental Guitar music, Nuevo Flamenco, Rumba Flamenco, Acoustic guitar, World Fusion, Latin Music, Eastern Music.Packaging: Six panel gatefold CD with four-color artwork.UPC: 190394637309