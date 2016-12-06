 
News By Tag
* Nuevo Flamenco Guitar
* Guitar Instrumental
* Classical Guitar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portwrinkle
  Cornwall
  United Kingdom
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543


U.K. Spanish guitarist and composer Mark Barnwell returns with MANDALA

"The whole is greater than the sum is its parts is a phrase which applies to Mandala. I guess you could call it a transatlantic collaboration with people I feel are on the same musical wavelength. We all have different styles... " - Mark Barnwell
 
 
Mark Barnwell 2016 CD "Mandala"
Mark Barnwell 2016 CD "Mandala"
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Nuevo Flamenco Guitar
* Guitar Instrumental
* Classical Guitar

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Portwrinkle - Cornwall - UK

Subject:
* Products

PORTWRINKLE, U.K. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- U.K. Spanish guitarist and composer
Mark Barnwell returns with MANDALA

Mark Barnwell's Mandala is a fascinating instrumental guitar album that serves as a musical homage to the timeless Nuevo Flamenco guitar art form and brings the sound of the guitar forward into the new millennium.

KEY POINTS:

• Mark Barnwell is a guitarist on the leading edge of the 21st Century Nuevo Flamenco instrumental sound. His 5th album, Mandala, will be enjoyed by fans of Nuevo Flamenco guitar and jazz fans into the timeless traditions of World Fusion, Latin and Flamenco.

• Mandala features Mark Barnwell and his core band joined by some of the finest Nuevo Flamenco guitarists of the day including the Incendio band with Jim Stubblefield, Liza Carbe and Jean-Pierre Durand and U.K. guitarist Al Marconi.

• Mandala features 10 original tracks of Nuevo Flamenco guitar magic, all written and arranged by Mark Barnwell.

• Mandala was co-produced by Mark and Bo Astrup, who worked with the California Nuevo Flamenco group Incendio.

• Mandala is superbly packaged with multi-panel artwork, photos and information of all the artist performances.

• CD copies of Mandala are available for radio, print and web outlets that feature Flamenco, World Fusion and jazz guitar sounds.

Mandala CD Tracks & Times

01. Tierra del Fuego (3:46)
02. Surco Latino (3:47)
03. Incendio (4:48)
04. Moonstone (4:49)
05. Sundance (1:56)
06. Moroccan Skies (5:30)
07. Potchka (2:36)
08. Endless Rain (4:42)
09. Sahara (7:37)
10. Mandala (5:14)

Download Mandala and listen here:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/0m1ohvgc2uk87ld/AAByzE0V6hE3DQ...

Record Label: Axe Calibre Records
Website: www.markbarnwell.com
Email: info@markbarnwell.com
Press Contact info: CD copies of Mandala are available now to press, radio, web zines - contact Robert Silverstein
email: mwe3nyc@gmail.com / phone: 917-776-2452

Artist: Mark Barnwell
Title: Mandala
North American CD release date: December 6th, 2016
Genre and Tags: Instrumental Guitar music, Nuevo Flamenco, Rumba Flamenco, Acoustic guitar, World Fusion, Latin Music, Eastern Music.
Packaging: Six panel gatefold CD with four-color artwork.
UPC: 190394637309

Contact
Mark Barnwell
Axe Calibre Records
***@markbarnwell.com
End
Source:Axe Calibre Records
Email:***@markbarnwell.com Email Verified
Tags:Nuevo Flamenco Guitar, Guitar Instrumental, Classical Guitar
Industry:Music
Location:Portwrinkle - Cornwall - United Kingdom
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 09, 2017
MUSIC WEB EXPRESS 3000 News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share