NYC singer-songwriter Peter Galperin taps into American political unrest with "King Of You And Me"
The lost art of the protest song is back with the single "King Of You And Me", featuring an animated video from Peter Galperin's soon-to-be-released 2017 CD This Burning Sun.
Speaking about his new video and album track, Peter explains, "I started writing "King of You and Me" on January 21, 2017 while watching the Trump inauguration ceremony. That day I was stunned, alarmed and ashamed by what I was seeing and hearing – a man who knew nothing about the world - and still knows nothing - telling us that he was so much greater than every politician sitting behind him on that stage, greater even than 250 years of democracy itself."
Living up to the time-honored tradition of musicians standing up in moments of heated political discourse, Galperin further states, "The only weapons that artists have against evil are satire and ridicule, and since this song is so topical and timely, I decided to try to create an animated video to go along with it. I was lucky to find incredibly talented Portuguese illustrator, João Dias, to work with me on the project. We'll know we've succeeded if we get slammed in a nasty, early morning tweet from you know who."
Key Points:
Washington State born / NYC-based singer songwriter Peter Galperin has released a number of critically acclaimed albums including Just Might Get It Right (2014), A Disposable Life (2013) and Perfect World Today (2011). The 2017 CD release of his 4th album, This Burning Sun, is a post-modern pop-rock masterpiece that establishes Peter Galperin as a 21st century Phil Ochs—redefining the significance of the modern day pop musician.
Peter Galperin's new 2017 album, This Burning Sun covers a wide range of significant current topics including Global Warming, alienation in the 21st century Cyberage and of course the infamous Presidential of 2016.
Peter Galperin's first video from This Burning Sun is "The King Of You And Me". It is available for viewing on both YouTube and on Peter's web site: https://youtu.be/
"The King Of You And Me" is just a taster from Galperin's long awaited new album This Burning Sun, which is set for release in early September 2017.
In addition, Peter Galperin's new rock musical, Bulldozer: The Ballad Of Robert Moses is scheduled to premier off-Broadway in New York City on November 24th, 2017. With a cast of five actors and a live four-piece band, it will run for a limited engagement at the Theatre at St. Clement's through January 7th, 2018.
