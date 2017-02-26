Rock-Fusion guitarist Charles Brown returns with Explorer Of Life coming March 28, 2017

Charles Brown's all new instrumental CD, Explorer Of Life will be released on CD and digital download. Explorer Of Life follows the 2015 Charles Brown album Wind Of The Eastern Sea and is the artist's finest album to date.

-- Best known to guitar fans as one of the finest independently-produced instrumental jazz-rock fusion artists, Charles Brown has earned a stellar reputation for his self-produced mix of guitar-based Progressive Music, Jazz-Rock Fusion and Hard Rock instrumental songs and arrangements.Fans of guitar heroes such as Pete Townshend, Richie Blackmore, Pat Metheny, Alex Lifeson, Kim Simmonds and George Benson will want to hear as Charles Brown explores the realms of the electric guitar with his 2017 CD, EXPLORER OF LIFEFeaturing ten tracks, the album EXPLORER OF LIFE leads off with the title track "Explorer Of Life" and the entire album burns its way through a wide range of electrifying, rock based, instrumental guitar tracks, all spotlighting Charles playing a number of guitars, synth keyboards and percussion.Read what the press are saying about Charles Brown:"Combining all types of guitar performance—from hard rock and jazz-rock fusion to classical guitar, guitarist / composer Charles Brown has remained a popular exponent of progressive instrumental rock guitar music for the past fifteen years. Bursting on the scene with his 2000 album Mystics, Charles has released a number of extraordinary instrumental albums over the years and his 2017 album Explorer Of Life is his finest CD yet." – mwe3.comSpeaking about EXPLORER OF LIFE, Charles explains, "Explorer Of Life is the concept of exploring the meaning of, and the brilliance of Life, as well as our journey through life and all that we experience. The title track conveys this concept as it has different sections and textures it travels through. I love working with and exploring Progressive music, and would like to be seen as a "Progressive"musician."Tracks and times on EXPLORER OF LIFE:01. Explorer Of Life 4:3502. Parallel Journey 5:3803. Ecliptic Voyage 6:4304. New Horizon 5:0405. Prelude (From Cello Suite #1 by J.S. Bach) 2:4006. Above The Mist 3:3607. Wind Of Darkness Suite Pt.1 4:3908. Wind Of Darkness Suite Pt.2 (The Darkest Night) 3:0509. Spectral Voyage 4:2310. When The Sun Rises 2:15Preview Explorer Of Life on Soundcloud:For more information about Charles Brown and EXPLORER OF LIFE and to obtain CDs for media web and print review and radio airplayPlease contact: Robert Silverstein:Email: rockrosemusicpr@gmail.comContact Charles Brown directly: cbrownco@earthlink.net