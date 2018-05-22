News By Tag
Gregory Blair's IT AIN'T ALL BLACK AND WHITE…UNLESS IT IS to be released June 20th
"I had just wrapped GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE and wanted to do something more. This little quirky snark fest fit the bill perfectly," Blair says. "So I wrote it up, grabbed some of the great people I have worked with previously to help me capture it on film, did all the post myself and voila!"
The film is a comical look at the trappings of film noir and film in general, embracing the tropes of the genre including a femme fatale, a detective and lots of moody, brooding voiceover. With blatant anachronisms and self-referential snark layered onto the traditional monochromatic mystery, IT AIN'T ALL BLACK AND WHITE…UNLESS IT IS aims to be both a wry poke in the eye as well as a loving valentine to the noir catalogue.
Blair enlisted GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE camera and sound talent (Nate Cornett and Robben Fenderson, respectively)
"I decided to skip any traditional distribution avenues for the film," Blair explains. "I made it for (relatively)
The film will be released on YouTube June 20th--the eve of the summer solstice. A special day for a special film. In the meantime, the teaser trailer can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/
More on Gregory Blair: https://www.imdb.com/
