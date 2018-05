Gregory Blair's IT AIN'T ALL BLACK AND WHITE…UNLESS IT IS to be released June 20th

It Ain't All Black and White...Unless It Is

-- Award-winning filmmaker Gregory Blair's new short film IT AIN'T ALL BLACK AND WHITE…UNLESS IT IS will make its public debut on June 20th. Having completed its festival run with honors (including awards fromand), Blair has decided to release the film for public consumption."I had just wrapped GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE and wanted to do something more. This little quirky snark fest fit the bill perfectly," Blair says. "So I wrote it up, grabbed some of the great people I have worked with previously to help me capture it on film, did all the post myself and!"The film is a comical look at the trappings of film noir and film in general, embracing the tropes of the genre including a femme fatale, a detective and lots of moody, brooding voiceover. With blatant anachronisms and self-referential snark layered onto the traditional monochromatic mystery, IT AIN'T ALL BLACK AND WHITE…UNLESS IT IS aims to be both a wry poke in the eye as well as a loving valentine to the noir catalogue.Blair enlisted GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE camera and sound talent (Nate Cornett and Robben Fenderson, respectively)to capture DEADLY REVISIONS actor Mikhail Blokh in the lead role. Valerie Baggs Ross makes her photo film debut as the obligatory missing girl and Blair, himself, pops in for a Hitchcock cameo."I decided to skip any traditional distribution avenues for the film," Blair explains. "I made it for (relatively)nothing and just want to put it out for people to enjoy. Films are so often the result of art and commerce combined; IT AIN'T ALL BLACK AND WHITE…UNLESS IT IS is an exception. For once, profit is irrelevant. There's great freedom and joy in that."The film will be released on YouTube June 20th--the eve of the summer solstice. A special day for a special film. In the meantime, the teaser trailer can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=xgV1llT6d5Q More on Gregory Blair: https://www.imdb.com/ name/nm2489045/