Robot-mediated Autism Intervention: Hardware, Software and Curriculum A Robotics Science and System
Academic Researchers, Clinicians and Roboticists Will Gather to Define the Next Generation of Technologies Needed to Advance the Impact of Robots in Autism Therapies
The organizers of the workshop are Assistant Prof. Momotaz Begum, University of New Hampshire and Michael D. Radice Charmain of the Technology Advisory Board, ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA. The foundational concept of the workshop is to bring together academic researchers, clinicians, roboticists and therapy practioners to dialogue and debate what the next level of technology and curriculum requirement needs to be.
"While great strides have been made in robot mediated behavior intervention technologies, much more is required to realize seamless deployment of robots. We observe that the academic community has a sense that their work has demonstrated and legitimized the use and benefits of social robotics in autism behavior intervention therapies. We know, however, from our direct interactions with autism therapists and school teachers that there remain significant untapped challenges and potential if the technologies and the curricula can be defined and advanced," said Momotaz Begum, assistant professor, University of New Hampshire.
"It is equally critical to engage industry roboticists and academic researchers in this dialogue such that developmental plans for existing robot platforms, the evolution of robots or even the creation of entirely new robots can be considered and applied to future autism therapies," said Mike Radice, chairman, ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA
ChartaCloud | ROBOTTECA provides social, collaborative and tele-presence robots, robot behavior software and pre-configured robot deployments for use case solutions in pediatric health care, autism intervention therapies, STEM educational curricula, senior care social engagement in skilled nursing facilities, public library 'makerspace' learning initiatives, retail/hospitality consumer engagement and tradeshow and customer education center presentations. Additional information can be found at www.robotteca.com .
