ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA Announces Agreement with Avatarion
Company to Offer Advanced Humanoid Robot Platform for In-classroom Learning and for Real-time Engagement with Students Medically Unable to Attend School
The Avatarion solution will be marketed in North America by ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA as yeolab™ for kids powered by Avatarion. The system enables teachers to create subject area lesson plans that are deployed for in-classroom use. Using individual computer tablets, students are connected to the robot and can interact with robot-based lesson plans and the NAO robot. The teacher also has their own tablet used to control the robot and to launch behaviors supporting the lesson. For example, the robot can talk in many different languages, help present and solve mathematical terms or problems or lead gymnastic, motor control development exercises with the school children. Teachers can monitor an individual student's activity, scoring and learning progress.
The system also enables student to easily design and develop their own custom robot behaviors using simple 'drag and drop' robot behavior icons pre-stored in the robot actions composing library to build games, quizzes, dance routines and story-telling applications all the while learning about robots and robotics.
"This solution from Avatarion significantly expands our commitment to childhood learning and skills development. This also a very exciting extension to our existing solutions for autism and special needs educational tools. We already deploy the NAO robot for use in Robot-mediated Behavior Intervention (RMBI) for autism therapies, in pediatric hospitals for assisted medical care, in public libraries for 'makerspace' education and learning activities so we know the power of engagement that NAO has with children," said Michael Radice, chairman technology advisory board ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA. "This addition is a powerful advance in robot-based educational technology,"
"Avatarion is delighted to join with ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA who will work with us to expand and deliver our yeolab™ and Avatarkids ™ solutions in the U.S. and Canada," said Thierry Perronnet, general manager, Avatarion.
The company also stated that Avatarkids™& yeolab™ solutions can also be deployed with a robot 'avatar' module that enables school age children to remain in contact with their familiar environments at school and at home during a long-term hospital or extended home-based medical stays. The on-screen NAO robot 'avatar' serves as the link between the child as a patient in a hospital and their school and/or their family at home. The child in a fsbdt hospital or at home can perceive via his computer tablet, what the 'avatar' robot sees and hears in the classroom or at home and can even participate in the school lessons or home activities by remote controlling the robot. Vice-versa the child's voice is transmitted to the classroom or home via the 'avatar' robot.
"The Avatarkids™ and yeolab™ solutions is widely deployed across Europe and the collaboration between ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA and AVATARION represents a significant step forward for the availability of these products in North America and Canada." Radice concluded.
The company also referenced its recent introductions of TN ActiveCare for autism practice management, the askNAO Tablet for autism intervention therapies and that it has chosen to launch its "INSPIRE ME. I AM A UNIQUE CHILDsm" awareness and education program with AUTISM TODAY one of the oldest and widely read autism knowledge, news and information resources.
About ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA
ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA provides social, collaborative and tele-presence robots, robot behavior software and pre-configured robot deployments. ROBOTTECA specializes in the sale, support and deployment of the NAO robot, a product of SoftBank Robotics, for use case solutions in, autism intervention therapies, pediatric health care, classroom-based learning platforms, STEM educational curricula, senior care social engagement uses in in skilled nursing facilities, public library 'makerspace' learning initiatives, retail/hospitality consumer engagement and tradeshow and customer education center presentations. ROBOTTECA is the world's leading provider of advanced software for programming the NAO robot. ChartaCloud technology partners include SoftBank Robotics, IBM, HP and Verizon. Additional information can be found at www.robotteca.com .
About Avatarion
Active in humanoid robotics since 2012, Avatarion is the inventor of the software package Yeosuite T tm, Yeolab™ and Avatarkids™ products and solutions being used by small and very large customers across Europe on the NAO humanoid robots. Avatarion develops exclusive solutions for humanoid robotics and distributes NAO and Pepper robots in Switzerland. Avatarion is a partner with and has developed worldwide collaborations with Microsoft, IBM, Samsung, Swisscom.
About Avatarkids :
Avatar Kids is a project to support the social competences of children with long term hospital stay and is invented and developed by Kindercity. The avatar robot NAO takes the child's place in the schoolroom. Using a tablet computer, the child can control a large array of social interaction tools to actively participate in the classroom. The robot speaks with the voice of the child, reads out text, hears, sees around, expresses emotions and moves in the way that the child is steering. Teachers can provide live video views of the classroom to the child. Additionally, the child can enjoy and engage with large number of entertaining and educational applications via the NAO robot.
