June 2018
Local Insights Migrates to Google Kubernetes Engine

 
SAN FRANCISCO - June 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Local Insights, a real estate data provider, announces that they have successfully completed their migration from Google App Engine to Google Kubernetes Engine.

Migrating from App Engine to Kubernetes Engine enables Local Insights to better serve their customers with a more fault tolerant and resilient service.

Kubernetes is a Docker orchestration tool used by software companies of all sizes. Google has been using Kubernetes for well over a decade

The switch is coming at a time when Local Insights looks to expand their data coverage from a small regional data provider to a national provider.

Local Insights currently only covers San Francisco but will add service in New York, Chicago, and other major metropolitan areas in the coming weeks and months.

The Founder and CEO, Mike Hardy, was quoted as saying, "Kubernetes Engine gives us the ability to continue without a dedicated DevOps professional, which allows us to pass those savings on to our end users."

Visit https://localinsights.io for more details.

Mike Hardy
***@localinsights.io
Kubernetes, Google Cloud Platform, Real Estate
Software
San Francisco - California - United States
Features
