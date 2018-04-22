News By Tag
Jill Quigley, AICP, joins Tindale Oliver as a Senior Associate
Jill has more than 23 years of project management experience in a variety of transportation and land use projects, including master plans, transit alternatives analyses, local government comprehensive plans, NEPA environmental analyses, and public outreach. She worked for 17 years in project management for private consulting firms and for 6 years in the public sector at the municipal and county levels in South Florida, for which she wrote and revised zoning codes, reviewed development applications, and developed comprehensive plans in compliance with State requirements.
Jill has a master's degree in urban planning from Florida State University and is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners. She serves on the Board of Directors of the WTS South Florida chapter and is a member of the Florida Chapter and Broward section of the American Planning Association.
Working from our Fort Lauderdale office, Jill will serve as Tindale Oliver's Multimodal Transportation Planning Team Leader in South Florida, managing projects and coordinating new opportunities.
About Tindale Oliver
Since 1989, Tindale Oliver has provided industry-leading transportation, community planning, and design, transit, and public finance solutions to public and private clients throughout the US. Tindale Oliver is headquartered in Tampa and has offices/staff in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Bartow, Jacksonville, Miami, Baltimore, and Seattle. For more information, please visit http://www.tindaleoliver.com.
