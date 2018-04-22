 
News By Tag
* Transportation Planning
* Multimodal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322

Jill Quigley, AICP, joins Tindale Oliver as a Senior Associate

 
TAMPA, Fla. - April 27, 2018 - PRLog -- Tindale Oliver is pleased to announce that Jill Quigley, AICP, has joined the firm as a Senior Associate in our Fort Lauderdale office.

Jill has more than 23 years of project management experience in a variety of transportation and land use projects, including master plans, transit alternatives analyses, local government comprehensive plans, NEPA environmental analyses, and public outreach. She worked for 17 years in project management for private consulting firms and for 6 years in the public sector at the municipal and county levels in South Florida, for which she wrote and revised zoning codes, reviewed development applications, and developed comprehensive plans in compliance with State requirements.

Jill has a master's degree in urban planning from Florida State University and is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners. She serves on the Board of Directors of the WTS South Florida chapter and is a member of the Florida Chapter and Broward section of the American Planning Association.

Working from our Fort Lauderdale office, Jill will serve as Tindale Oliver's Multimodal Transportation Planning Team Leader in South Florida, managing projects and coordinating new opportunities.

About Tindale Oliver
Since 1989, Tindale Oliver has provided industry-leading transportation, community planning, and design, transit, and public finance solutions to public and private clients throughout the US. Tindale Oliver is headquartered in Tampa and has offices/staff in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Bartow, Jacksonville, Miami, Baltimore, and Seattle. For more information, please visit http://www.tindaleoliver.com.

Contact
Andrea Sauvageot
***@tindaleoliver.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tindaleoliver.com Email Verified
Tags:Transportation Planning, Multimodal
Industry:Services
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tindale Oliver PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share