 
News By Tag
* Roadway Design
* Transportation Engineering
* Miami
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130

Allan Sequeira, P.E. joins Tindale Oliver to Lead New Roadway Design Practice

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Roadway Design
Transportation Engineering
Miami

Industry:
Transportation

Location:
Tampa - Florida - US

Subject:
Executives

TAMPA, Fla. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Tindale Oliver is pleased to announce that Allan Sequeira, P.E., has joined the firm as a Senior Associate/Director of Roadway Design. He brings 17 years of experience as a Transportation Engineer with expertise as a Project Manager and a Senior Project Engineer. He has conducted flexible and rigid pavement design and has worked in the areas of traffic control, drainage, cross sections, signalization, signing, and marking as well as roadway design for minor highway improvements, including Resurfacing, Restoration and Rehabilitation (RRR) Ride-Only Projects (ROP) and safety projects. He also has expertise in the use of design software tools such as MicroStation, Geopak, GuideSign, AutoTurns, and Arcviewl. He is certified in Advanced Maintenance of Traffic (MOT), Signals Level 1, Flexible and Concrete Pavement Design.

After earning a degree in Civil Engineering from Florida International University in 1999, Allan worked for Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District 4 as a Roadway Designer. In 2001, he entered the FDOT Professional Engineer Training Program in District 6 and spent four years in the District 6 Design office working on projects such as reconstruction of Biscayne Boulevard between NE 67th Street and NE 87th Street and reconstruction of NW/NE 36th Street between SW 13th Street and NW 7th Street.

Beginning in 2006, Allan worked for several consulting firms on projects including the MIC-Earlington Heights Connector Bus Terminal Plaza and the Airport Expressway toll plaza conversion. In 2010, he founded AES Engineering and was responsible for day-to-day operations and determining the strategic direction of the company.

Allan will be working from Miami and will support Tindale Oliver and our clients throughout the United States.

Since 1989, Tindale Oliver has provided industry-leading transportation, community planning, and design, transit, and public finance solutions to public and private clients throughout the US. Tindale Oliver is headquartered in Tampa and has offices in Orlando, Bartow, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Baltimore, and Seattle.

Website: www.tindaleoliver.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/tindaleoliver

Twitter: www.twitter.com/tindaleoliver

Instagram: www.instagram.com/tindaleoliver

Media Contact
Andrea Sauvageot
Communications & Research Coordinator
18132248862
***@tindaleoliver.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tindaleoliver.com Email Verified
Tags:Roadway Design, Transportation Engineering, Miami
Industry:Transportation
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tindale Oliver PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share