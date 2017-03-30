News By Tag
Allan Sequeira, P.E. joins Tindale Oliver to Lead New Roadway Design Practice
After earning a degree in Civil Engineering from Florida International University in 1999, Allan worked for Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District 4 as a Roadway Designer. In 2001, he entered the FDOT Professional Engineer Training Program in District 6 and spent four years in the District 6 Design office working on projects such as reconstruction of Biscayne Boulevard between NE 67th Street and NE 87th Street and reconstruction of NW/NE 36th Street between SW 13th Street and NW 7th Street.
Beginning in 2006, Allan worked for several consulting firms on projects including the MIC-Earlington Heights Connector Bus Terminal Plaza and the Airport Expressway toll plaza conversion. In 2010, he founded AES Engineering and was responsible for day-to-day operations and determining the strategic direction of the company.
Allan will be working from Miami and will support Tindale Oliver and our clients throughout the United States.
Since 1989, Tindale Oliver has provided industry-leading transportation, community planning, and design, transit, and public finance solutions to public and private clients throughout the US. Tindale Oliver is headquartered in Tampa and has offices in Orlando, Bartow, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Baltimore, and Seattle.
Website: www.tindaleoliver.com
