Tindale Oliver Receives National Designation as Best Workplaces for Commuters in 2018
Tindale Oliver has been named one of the Best Workplaces for Commuters in 2018 for offering exceptional employee-provided commuter benefits that meet the National Standard of Excellence criteria.
Tindale Oliver is among a select group of workplaces in the United States that have committed to employee-provided commuter benefits that result in at least 14 percent of their employee base not driving alone to work within a 12-month period. Tindale Oliver offers employees several commuter benefit options, including:
· Transit pass subsidy of at least $30 per month
· Ridematching assistance
· Access to Park and Ride lots that services our workplace
· Secure bike parking, onsite lockers and showers, and discounts for bikesharing memberships
· Teleworking program, which reduced at least 6 percent of commuting all employee commute trips
"We are extremely proud about our progressive commuter benefit program that save employees' time, money and stress," said Bill Ball, Chief Operating Officer, Tindale Oliver, "Our benefits certainly give us a competitive edge in employee recruitment and retention."
The Best Workplaces for Commuters program offers designated organizations access to a range of support services to assess and promote non-driving commuting of employees, including organizational assessment and implementation tool-kits.
Since 1989, Tindale Oliver has provided industry-leading transportation, community planning, and design, transit, and public finance solutions to public and private clients throughout the US. Tindale Oliver is headquartered in Tampa and has offices in Orlando, Bartow, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Jacksonville, Naples, Baltimore, and Seattle.
Website: www.tindaleoliver.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/
About Best Workplaces for CommutersSM
Best Workplaces for CommutersSM is the national authority on recognizing and assisting workplaces that provide exceptional commuter benefits to employees. More than a recognition program, Best Workplaces for Commuters program provides support needed to create, sustain an employee-provided commuter benefit program, fsbdt including online assessment tools, advisory services, case studies, tool-kits, web-based tools, webinars and training. Best Workplaces for Commuters represents over 200 workplaces with Best Workplaces for Commuters designation representing over 734,000 employees. The Best Workplaces for Commuters program is managed by the Center for Urban Transportation Research (CUTR) (https://www.cutr.usf.edu/)
About Center for Urban Transportation Research (https://www.cutr.usf.edu/)
The Center for Urban Transportation Research (CUTR) at the University of South Florida, established in 1988, is an internationally recognized resource for policymakers, transportation professionals and the public. CUTR provides high quality, objective expertise in the form of insightful research, in-depth policy analysis, comprehensive training and education and effective technical assistance that translates directly into benefits for CUTR's project sponsors. CUTR's faculty of 38 full-time researchers and 79 students, combines academic knowledge and extensive "real world" experience in developing innovative, implementable solutions for all modes of transportation. The multidisciplinary research faculty includes experts in economics, planning, engineering, public policy and geography. CUTR receives over $19 million per year in contracts and grants to support its research, education, training and technical assistance missions. CUTR also is the home for the National Center for Transit Research and the National Bus Rapid Transit Institute.
Contact
Andrea Sauvageot
asauvageot@tindaleoliver.com
***@tindaleoliver.com
