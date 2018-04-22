News By Tag
Symphony Solutions Labs presents its first product - Hologram Pyramid
International IT company has launched its first R&D internal product. 3D Hologram projection Symphie greets guests and colleagues with personal messages.
The team of Symphony Solutions Labs has developed a 3D Hologram projection to greet employees at the office entrance. Every time an employee activates the turnstile with their ID card a 3D holographic projection of a colleague or an animation character appears in the acrylic pyramid with a complimentary comment. The product combines complex customized software solutions and an in-house developed hardware. Merging video content and animation with the internal employee database allows delivering a personal message to each employee and make a friendly connection to everyone working in the same building. Out of the results of the internal survey done by the company, 88,9% of employees are happy with the greetings and enjoy them. The same survey gave the hologram projection a name - Symphie.
"The idea was suggested by one of our customers, who wanted to have a personal message while entering the office" – admits Valentyna Synenka, Business Unit Manager of Symphony Solutions Labs. "Keeping it in mind we researched the current implementation of 3D holograms on the market and came up with the idea of Symphie. One of our English teachers became a prototype of it and we used her face and voice to record first greetings. After first release we could not stop the flood of feedback and ideas from our people! Now we have several faces and voices speaking numerous phrases including really personal ones like "Happy Birthday!" or "I missed you".
Regarding plans for the product development, Valentina Synenka states that: "Our team will go on developing this idea and the next step is to share our achievements with external stakeholders."
For more information, visit: https://www.symphony-
About Symphony Solutions
Symphony Solutions is an international operating IT-services company with its Headquarters located in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and delivery centers in Ukraine, Macedonia, and Poland. The company provides its Western European and American/Canadian clients with high-quality IT, BPO, and Consultancy services.
Having the delivery centers based in Eastern Europe, the clients automatically leverage all the significant benefits that Global Sourcing could provide.
Symphony Solutions
