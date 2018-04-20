News By Tag
More Than a Paint, a Colorful DIY System Blasts into the Hardware Industry
The Tommy Art DIY System is a complete line of paints and specialty products that includes colors, texture pastes, gesso, waxes, coatings, and primer. With its award winning packaging, the product line will be on display at the National Hardware Show
Tommy Art is derived from the highest quality pigments and auxiliaries, refined in Italy through the use of traditional millstones. The founder of the product line, renowned decorator Tommas "Tommy" Bottalico, has dedicated himself to educating consumers about the range of different techniques that anybody can learn to apply in their decorating and restoration projects.
In collaboration with Imagination International Inc. Tommy teaches his techniques in a series of newly produced online videos, due to be released when Tommy Art begins reaching stores this summer, 2018.
For buyers and store owners attending the show that would like to see the creative possibilities of this eye-catching product in their store, drop by Booth 4710. A professional short film will be on display that tells the story behind the brand, along with product demonstrations.
Learn more about the DIY Paint System - http://marketplace.iii.global/
Find Tommy at the National Hardware Show - http://nationalhardwareshow.com/
Sarah Evans
sarah@iii.global
