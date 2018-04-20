 
Industry News





More Than a Paint, a Colorful DIY System Blasts into the Hardware Industry

The Tommy Art DIY System is a complete line of paints and specialty products that includes colors, texture pastes, gesso, waxes, coatings, and primer. With its award winning packaging, the product line will be on display at the National Hardware Show
 
 
The DIY Paint System will be on display at the National Hardware Show
LAS VEGAS - April 25, 2018 - PRLog -- After Tommy Art, based in Italy, selected Imagination International Inc. as their North American distributor, the company completely rebranded the product to appeal to a new generation of 'Do-it-Yourselfers' that enjoy upcycling and personalizing home decor, furniture, and more.

Tommy Art is derived from the highest quality pigments and auxiliaries, refined in Italy through the use of traditional millstones. The founder of the product line, renowned decorator Tommas "Tommy" Bottalico, has dedicated himself to educating consumers about the range of different techniques that anybody can learn to apply in their decorating and restoration projects.

In collaboration with Imagination International Inc. Tommy teaches his techniques in a series of newly produced online videos, due to be released when Tommy Art begins reaching stores this summer, 2018.

For buyers and store owners attending the show that would like to see the creative possibilities of this eye-catching product in their store, drop by Booth 4710.  A professional short film will be on display that tells the story behind the brand, along with product demonstrations.

Learn more about the DIY Paint System - http://marketplace.iii.global/tommy
Find Tommy at the National Hardware Show - http://nationalhardwareshow.com/en/Exhibitors/4051079/Ima...

