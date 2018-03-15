News By Tag
Imagination International Inc. Wins Two Awards at Art Materials World Convention
Judges at NAMTA's art materials convention awarded the Tommy Art DIY Paint System with Best Packaging and the Everyday Easel with a Special Recognition for Product Design.
Award Recipients were chosen by a group of Retail Judges with expertise in the art materials industry. Winners were announced at the Art Materials World convention in Dallas, TX. The convention is attended by hundreds NAMTA members in the art/creative materials industry, including retailers, manufacturers, distributors, importers, and independent reps from around the world.
Imagination International Inc. was recognized for best package design on the newly imported line of DIY paints and specialty products from Italy, Tommy Art. What makes the packaging so different? Zak Davis, Creative Director at iii, shares the thinking behind the brand's unique design for the North American region:
"The Tommy brand design's genesis was first one of realizing that this product fsbdt line was bigger and more diverse than a specific shabby chic application and actually provided a really broad set of tools for every DIY maker and artist. We needed the package design and brand language to instantly speak to a wider audience with a diverse set of aesthetics. More than anything, the Tommy Paint system is fun, imaginative and opens the door to possibilities. Now the brand and packaging clearly embraces the product's core value."
Imagination International Inc. also received special recognition for the Everyday Easel, a radical shift from the traditional form that artists have grown accustomed to over 100 years. The revolutionary new easel goes from vertical to horizontal in seconds, shifts up and down with the touch of a finger, and allows magnetic movement of canvases in any direction. Sarah Evans, Director of Sales at iii, remarked on the prize:
"The Everyday Easel and our Thibra moldable thermoplastic were the talk of the show! Retailers and distributors alike flocked to our booth to learn about the new innovative products. We're very proud of our team and all their dedication to bringing these new brands to life. These new brands are rejuvenating the art industry."
Imagination International Inc. has long been known as the distributor of the well-known Copic Markers in the North American region. With these awards, the growing company based in Eugene, OR, has shown that it has broadened its capabilities into product and brand design. To learn more about all the products carried by this globally recognized business, see their marketplace website: http://marketplace.iii.global
Contact
Sarah Evans
sarah@iii.global
(541) 684-0013 x142
End
