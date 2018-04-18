News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Shyam Infrazone Launch Residential Plotting Projects at Dholera SIR
Shyam Group was established with a vision to develop affordable residential plots & housing schemes in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Now Shyam Group is developing residential plotted development projects at Dholera SIR.
Presently Shyam Group is developing four residential plotted development projects at Dholera SIR.
Dholera SIR Residential Plotted Projects are named as Shyam Villa, Dholera Global City, Pinnacle City and Shyam Repose. We offer Dholera SIR Plots in various sizes.
More Details About Shyam Group Dholera SIR Projects:
Shyam Villa:-
Shyam Group brings to you Shyam Villa, a best Residential Plotting Project near future's metro city Dholera SIR. This means surety of your investment's appreciation. We are offering NA/NOC residential plots in Dholera starting from 180 Square Yards to 500 Square Yards at the beginning of the twenty-first century, a group of designers and aviation instrument specialists beginning cooperating on the bold and ambitious project.
Pinnacle City:-
Pinnacle City, developed by Shyam Group is a popular residential development in Dholka, Ahmedabad. This project offers plots. The layout welcomes you with wide roads with all basic amenities and close proximity to major location in city.
Dholera Global City:-
Dholera Global City, developed by Shyam Group is a popular residential development in Dholka, Ahmedabad. This project offers plots. The layout welcomes you with wide roads with all basic amenities and close proximity to major location in city.
Shyam Repose:-
Shyam Group is developing residential plot development projects named Shyam Repose at Dholera SIR. This is a perfect place for the buyers in terms of growth, peaceful living and investment security. We offer plots in various sizes starting from 100 Square Yards to 500 Square Yards.
This is a perfect place for the buyers in terms of growth, peaceful living and INVESTMENT security.
Located at Dholera SIR (Special INVESTMENT Region), this is the place which is soon to be prospered with growth and business expansion. Most promising commercial hubs, industrial development, International Airport, Seaport, Metro Train and 10 Lane National Highway is going to be very close to you vicinity.
Dholera is been the most priority development area as it falls under the DMIC (Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor) scheme and "Make in India" campaign launched by Honorable Prime Minister of India.
If you are interested in the property of Shyam Group, leave your details and we would contact you with more info. - http://www.shyamgroups.co.in/
Media Contact
Hardik Shah
info@shyamgroups.co.in
9725045819
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse