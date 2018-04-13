 
EVS Process Manufacturing IP acquired by Infor

The specialized technology solution is used by manufacturers in highly-regulated industries from pharma to food
 
 
BOULDER, Colo. - April 18, 2018 - PRLog -- EVS, a disrupter in warehouse management software (WMS) and supply chain technology, has sold the intellectual property rights for its integrated process manufacturing software to Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications. Developed in 2014, the solution is in wide use among Infor's enterprise customers in highly-regulated industries including chemical and food manufacturing. The module was developed in Infor's Mongoose framework to work seamlessly with the Infor CloudSuite Industrial ERP. The software makes it easy to manage formulas, schedule and build batches based on flexible manufacturing specifications, and monitor and respond to evolving regulatory environments.

This IP sale aligns with EVS' current focus on evolving their latest cloud-based enterprise warehouse management software, mobe3 (http://www.evssw.com/products/) WMS, and supporting their other proprietary products such as O2 Process Manufacturing and O2 Mobile Warehouse.

"We're proud of what we have built and integrated into Infor CloudSuite to help Infor's customers overcome the product development, accounting and regulatory complexities of their industries," says Evan Garber, chief executive officer of EVS. "By moving ownership to Infor, we're able to entrust our product to an industry leader. We can now put our full energy towards our passion: creating the most thoughtful, beautiful and powerful WMS in the world."

Through the acquisition of Process Industry Pack, Infor now owns all of the intellectual property rights for Infor CloudSuite Process Manufacturing. The transaction will cause no disruption or changes for Infor CloudSuite Process Manufacturing customers and Infor will continue to manage the product's evolution to maintain customer satisfaction.

For more about EVS and its advanced supply chain technologies, visit www.evssw.com.

About EVS

EVS was founded in 2001 by a dedicated team of warehouse management and supply chain technology experts. In 2016, the EVS team set out to reimagine a WMS that was easy for warehouse workers to use and delivered the bottom line improvement warehouse executives wanted. The resulting mobe3 cloud-based WMS reflects the company's passion for creating a better WMS user experience that is easier to adopt and starts saving warehouses money immediately. In addition to third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses, specialty industries served by EVS include manufacturing, food and beverage, life sciences, chemicals, biotech, electronics and distribution organizations. To learn more about EVS, visit www.evssw.com.

To find out more about mobe3 and how it's helping businesses grow faster with less complications, visit evssw.com/mobe3 (http://www.evssw.com/mobe3/).

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more about Infor, please visit www.infor.com.
