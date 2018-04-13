News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
EVS Process Manufacturing IP acquired by Infor
The specialized technology solution is used by manufacturers in highly-regulated industries from pharma to food
This IP sale aligns with EVS' current focus on evolving their latest cloud-based enterprise warehouse management software, mobe3 (http://www.evssw.com/
"We're proud of what we have built and integrated into Infor CloudSuite to help Infor's customers overcome the product development, accounting and regulatory complexities of their industries,"
Through the acquisition of Process Industry Pack, Infor now owns all of the intellectual property rights for Infor CloudSuite Process Manufacturing. The transaction will cause no disruption or changes for Infor CloudSuite Process Manufacturing customers and Infor will continue to manage the product's evolution to maintain customer satisfaction.
For more about EVS and its advanced supply chain technologies, visit www.evssw.com.
About EVS
EVS was founded in 2001 by a dedicated team of warehouse management and supply chain technology experts. In 2016, the EVS team set out to reimagine a WMS that was easy for warehouse workers to use and delivered the bottom line improvement warehouse executives wanted. The resulting mobe3 cloud-based WMS reflects the company's passion for creating a better WMS user experience that is easier to adopt and starts saving warehouses money immediately. In addition to third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses, specialty industries served by EVS include manufacturing, food and beverage, life sciences, chemicals, biotech, electronics and distribution organizations. To learn more about EVS, visit www.evssw.com.
To find out more about mobe3 and how it's helping businesses grow faster with less complications, visit evssw.com/mobe3 (http://www.evssw.com/
About Infor
Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more about Infor, please visit www.infor.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse