News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Polaris Launches Robotic Cleaner with iAqualink App Control
New 9650iQ Sport connects to home Wi-Fi for access anytime, anywhere pool
Offering best-in-class features and performance, the 9650iQ Sport sets the standard for innovative robotic pool cleaners. The 9650iQ Sport, as well as all of the newest additions to Polaris' lineup of automatic pool cleaners, will be shown at the 2017 Atlantic City Pool & Spa Show (http://s23.a2zinc.net/
The Polaris 9650iQ Sport delivers on user-driven needs with leading-edge features including:
· iAquaLink Control – connect to home Wi-Fi for access anytime, anywhere
· Intuitive Convenience at Your Fingertips: remote control, recurring cleaning schedules, Easy Lift System and more
· Easy to Monitor Cleaner Status: with dirty canister indicator, countdown timer, and troubleshooting tips
· Tangle-Reducing Swivel: low-torque watertight swivel keeps cable from tangling during operation, and is now available on all Polaris 4WD robotic cleaners
· 4-Wheel Drive: climbs over obstacles and won't get stuck
"Zodiac has been at the forefront of innovation and is a leader in connecting pool equipment to the Internet to deliver the perfect pool experience for pool owners and help pool pros be more successful,"
Pool professionals are encouraged to contact their local Zodiac representative for more information and to review the Trade Series Policy. For more information on the Polaris 9650iQ Sport, visit www.polarispool.com.
About Zodiac Pool Solutions
Zodiac is a global provider of premium equipment and solutions for in-ground residential swimming pools and spas. The company has a rich heritage of innovation excellence dating back more than 100 years.
Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Zodiac Pool Solutions, is a global leader in swimming pool and spa products and services. The company's comprehensive product lines are marketed under the leading brand names of Zodiac, Polaris, Jandy Pro Series, Nature2®, and Cover-Pools®
Media Contact
Chancelor Shay
8587555411
cshay@wrightoncomm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse