April 2018
EDI Music Group Awakes from "Sleep" and "Ring Ring Ring" into Spring with Two New Releases

 
 
WASHINGTON - April 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Endless Dreams Inc.(EDI) Music Group, is making dreams come true for two (2) artists signed to their independent label; both Mira Blues the spunky Blue Haired Girl with the Amazing Voice and Ocean Beach Boyz the swagged out rapper, have dropped new singles, available for download on most digital platforms.

Ocean Beach Boyz's latest single "Ring Ring Ring" produced by T2 is sure to be a summer anthem for years to come.

Mira Blues first EDI Music Group released single "Sleep" is accompanied by an amazing animated lyric video created by Law Pittman and Dirkje Ooms.  "Sleep was produced by Hustle Gang, Atlantic Records producer Everybody Knows Stroud, mixed and mastered by Joe Fitz, Engineered by Champ Daily and A&R provided by Jason Billy.

EDI prides itself on encouraging the artists signed to their label to be true to who they are both musically and personally.  Resulting in Audiences being wowed by the eclectic sounds of the diverse artists they have taken the time to nurture, with a management time led by Anthony "Wing" Davidson; Mira Blues and Ocean Beach Boyz have begun a journey Endless Dreams Inc. are made of.

For information on EDI Music Group and their artist please follow on Instagram at: @edi_music_dc

For press/media requests, contact EDI Music Group Publicist on Instagram at:  @CapitolPublicRelations or via email at:  thomasina@capitolpublicrelations.com please add "EDI Artist" to the subject line.

About Endless Dreams Inc. (EDI) Music Group:   An Independent record label based out of the Washington, DC Metropolitan area.  Main artists to date include Mira Blues and Ocean Beach Boyz.

Capitol Public Relations LLC is a Public Relations firm based in Washington, D.C. Metro Area servicing corporate, non-profit, entertainment and sports professionals globally.  www.capitolpublicrelations.com

Media Contact
Thomasina Perkins-Washington
***@capitolpublicrelations.com
202.486.0698
