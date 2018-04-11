$2,720,000 Arranged for Hoboken Mixed-Used New Construction

Brad Domenico, Partner at Progress Capital, negotiated the amount and terms of the construction loan for a valued client.

Rendering of Construction at 302-304 Garden Street Hoboken, NJ

Contact

Matt Sadler

***@progresscapital.com Matt Sadler

End

--ofarranged a $2,720,000 construction loan for a valued client to construct a new 5-story mixed-use building at 302-304 Garden Street. The subject property is currently a vacant parcel as the previous structures have already been demolished.The mixed-use asset will include 2 luxury apartments and 1 street level retail unit. The construction loan term is 18-months interest-only with a floating rate at LIBOR + 3.50% with a floor of 4.5%. Construction is set to begin in February of 2018 with an estimated completion in Q4. This loan represents a 70% loan to project cost.loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With overand, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple. #thatsPROGRESS