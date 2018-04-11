News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
$2,720,000 Arranged for Hoboken Mixed-Used New Construction
Brad Domenico, Partner at Progress Capital, negotiated the amount and terms of the construction loan for a valued client.
The mixed-use asset will include 2 luxury apartments and 1 street level retail unit. The construction loan term is 18-months interest-only with a floating rate at LIBOR + 3.50% with a floor of 4.5%. Construction is set to begin in February of 2018 with an estimated completion in Q4. This loan represents a 70% loan to project cost.
Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple. #thatsPROGRESS
Visit (http://www.progresscapital.com)
Learn more about this and other closed loans at:
(http://www.progresscapital.com/
Contact
Matt Sadler
***@progresscapital.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse