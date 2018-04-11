r2c Online to offer free Earned Recognition support at CV Show 2018

FREE Earned Recognition support & advice

-- This year's CV Show will see r2c Online offering free advice and support for Earned Recognition at their Stand 5J40, Hall 5.r2c will also be providing demonstrations of their complete Earned Recognition software, which now includes the ability to integrate off-platform manual data for a single source solution.This follows DVSA's announcement of the launch of the Earned Recognition scheme at the CV show after an extended pilot phase that has now attracted over 50 operator participants.Nick Walls, Managing Director at r2c Online, said, "Since the original conception of Earned Recognition a few years ago, we've been working with DVSA to help develop it into a scheme that rewards operators who can prove their compliance through the use of leading software."r2c Online's Exemplar Fleet compliance and maintenance package caters for all Earned Recognition KPIs, plus much more."We've helped a number of operators reach the Earned Recognition pilot, including Wincanton, Cemex UK, Cawleys, Pets At Home, Euro Car Parts, the list goes on… So we feel our support and advice will be useful to any operators wanting to take part in the live scheme or even those that want to take their first steps towards digital compliance."r2c's support offering follows their extensive customer service investment last Summer, including four managerial appointments and departmental restructure."Our investment into customer service and support has allowed us to offer a full Earned Recognition support service. This includes account set up, consultancy on data management (both on and off platform), help recruiting supply chains onto the platform, and ongoing support whenever needed. We're really looking forward to this year's CV Show and look forward to offering advice for Earned Recognition at Stand 5J40."