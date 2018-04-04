 
News By Tag
* Tft
* Mounting
* Touchscreen
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Elgin
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

Introducing New Mountable TFT Displays

Newhaven Display International, Inc. announces 32 new Mountable TFT Displays with integrated steel brackets.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tft
Mounting
Touchscreen

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Elgin - Illinois - US

Subject:
Products

ELGIN, Ill. - April 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Newhaven Display is unveiling a new line of Mountable TFT Displays. These 32 new TFTs are paired with a tough steel bracket and can be found in many different sizes. The steel bracket makes mounting these displays both convenient and extra-secure. You'll find Mountable TFT Displays in 3.5", 4.3", 5.0", 7.0", and even 10.1" sizes.

Newhaven Display has designed these Mountable TFTs for Rack-Unit height making them a perfect fit for typical server racks and other industry standard enclosures. The steel brackets also have M3 PEM standoffs, or "feet", to allow room for the installation of an accessory PCB. With no specialty software driver required and the bracket's offset mounting tabs, integrating a display with any enclosure has never been so easy and so secure.

Features

·         Tough Steel Bracket with Rack-Unit Height Mounting Holes

·         M3 Standoffs ("feet") for Accessory PCB Installation

·         Vibration Resistant

·         No Driver Change Needed from Similar Displays

·         Offset Mounting Tabs for easy Enclosure Integration

·         Available in sizes ranging from 3.5" to 10.1" TFTs

·         Standard, Premium, and Sunlight Readable Variants

·         Engineered and Assembled in Elgin, IL USA

·         RoHS Compliant

For more information about these Mountable TFTs, visit:

http://www.newhavendisplay.com/tfts-mountable-tfts-c-1_993.html?utm_source=PRlog&utm_medium=web_press-release&utm_campaign=MountableTFTs&utm_content=new-MountableTFTs-pressrelease

About Newhaven

Founded in 2001, Newhaven Display provides the worldwide marketplace with cost effective, high quality display devices ranging from OLED and LCD Displays to VFD Displays. In addition to their vast standard part offerings, they develop custom designs for all industries. They pride themselves on first-rate customer support and development assistance.

Newhaven Display has two office locations in the USA and China. All products are stocked at their HQ warehouse located in Elgin, IL USA. Marketing is done through a nationwide network of independent sales representatives and stocking distributors. All displays are manufactured at partner factories located in Mainland China and Taiwan. These are state-of-the-art facilities with extensive experience in display development. All facilities are TS-16949, ISO-9001 and ISO-14001 certified. For more information, please visit www.newhavendisplay.com.

Contact
Newhaven Display
***@newhavendisplay.com
End
Source:
Email:***@newhavendisplay.com
Posted By:***@newhavendisplay.com Email Verified
Tags:Tft, Mounting, Touchscreen
Industry:Technology
Location:Elgin - Illinois - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Newhaven Display International PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 09, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share