News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Introducing New Mountable TFT Displays
Newhaven Display International, Inc. announces 32 new Mountable TFT Displays with integrated steel brackets.
Newhaven Display has designed these Mountable TFTs for Rack-Unit height making them a perfect fit for typical server racks and other industry standard enclosures. The steel brackets also have M3 PEM standoffs, or "feet", to allow room for the installation of an accessory PCB. With no specialty software driver required and the bracket's offset mounting tabs, integrating a display with any enclosure has never been so easy and so secure.
Features
· Tough Steel Bracket with Rack-Unit Height Mounting Holes
· M3 Standoffs ("feet") for Accessory PCB Installation
· Vibration Resistant
· No Driver Change Needed from Similar Displays
· Offset Mounting Tabs for easy Enclosure Integration
· Available in sizes ranging from 3.5" to 10.1" TFTs
· Standard, Premium, and Sunlight Readable Variants
· Engineered and Assembled in Elgin, IL USA
· RoHS Compliant
For more information about these Mountable TFTs, visit:
http://www.newhavendisplay.com/
About Newhaven
Founded in 2001, Newhaven Display provides the worldwide marketplace with cost effective, high quality display devices ranging from OLED and LCD Displays to VFD Displays. In addition to their vast standard part offerings, they develop custom designs for all industries. They pride themselves on first-rate customer support and development assistance.
Newhaven Display has two office locations in the USA and China. All products are stocked at their HQ warehouse located in Elgin, IL USA. Marketing is done through a nationwide network of independent sales representatives and stocking distributors. All displays are manufactured at partner factories located in Mainland China and Taiwan. These are state-of-the-
Contact
Newhaven Display
***@newhavendisplay.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse