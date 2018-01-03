New HDMI TFT Modules with Capacitive or Resistive Touch

Newhaven Display announces 12 new TFT Display Modules with HDMI interface in 5" and 7" sizes.

-- HDMI interface compatibility has made its way to Newhaven Display's TFT product line. Twelve new TFT modules in 5" and 7" sizes are now available and come ready to connect with any board or computer capable of HDMI output with a standard HDMI connector cable, and is USB-HID interface ready with a standard micro USB cable. Fit your application with one of these 800x480 pixel resolution TFTs in Newhaven's Standard, Premium, or Sunlight Readable variant including a resistive, capacitive, or no touch panel.The product line is made up of three 5-inch TFT modules and nine 7-inch TFT modules. The 5" versions all come with MVA technology (meaning exceptional 75° viewing at all angles) and your choice of capacitive, resistive, or no touch panel. The 7" modules have the same selection of touch screen options, but also allow you to choose between Standard, Premium, or Sunlight Readable TFT displays.These new HDMI TFT Modules greatly simplify the process of connecting to the display. Rather than juggling an FPC ribbon cable with a middle-man controller board, you can connect an HDMI cable from your desired board or computer right into the TFT module. This makes it easy to interface with your display from the development and prototyping stages, all the way into final application production.The incredible ease-of-use of these new products follows through into their touch panel integration as well. For both the resistive and capacitive (PCAP) touch panel options, USB-HID driver recognition is installed. Each of the touch panel modules are also each pre-calibrated in-house to the display they're mounted on. This means that a simple USB to micro-USB cable just needs to be connected from your board with touch interaction output (i.e. Raspberry Pi) to the module and your touch interactivity is ready to goThe boards that make up the new product line are of our own design and come with a number of features. On board DC power allows the display to perform at maximum capacity without worrying about a power supply bottleneck from elsewhere. The no-touch panel versions have just two simple connections required to get the module up and running, DC power and HDMI interface. The touch versions need an additional cable to utilize their touch functionality via USB-HID fsbdt – three cables and you're ready to go. The hardware is compatible with PC systems (Windows or Linux) as well as Single-Board-Computers (SBCs) like the RaspberryPi and BeagleBone.The HDMI TFTs' PCB boards also have four 3.5mm mounting holes tooled right into the board itself – no bracket or casing required, just pop in any standard M3 screws. To ensure the highest quality and long-lasting performance, these modules use the reliable Texas Instruments TFP401A HDMI/DVI receiver and the TPS61165 LED driver.On the boards, you'll also find a switch for Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) to control the brightness output from the display backlight. All hardware is completely open source and available as a useful reference point for any interested user.The wait for HDMI compatibility is over. Today is the day to start designing your projects with Newhaven Display's new HDMI TFT Modules. Stop limiting yourself to the hassles of FPC cables and clunky controllers, just grab an HDMI cable and your set up is complete. Its Newhaven Display's product quality fused with the reliability of HDMI interface.· Standard High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI)· USB-HID Capacitive Touch Panel / USB-HID Resistive Touch Panel· Standard, Premium, and Sunlight Readable Variants· Instant Set-up· Compatible with PC (Windows / Linux) and SBCs such as RaspberryPi & BeagleBone· On-board Texas Instruments TFP401A HDMI/DVI Receiver· On-board Texas Instruments TPS61165 High Brightness LED Driver with PWM· 800x480 pixel resolution· 4x 3.5mm Mounting Holes for Standard M3 / #6-32 Screws Integrated with the Board· Open Source Hardware· Engineered and Assembled in Elgin, IL USA· RoHS CompliantFor More information on these HDMI TFT Modules, visit: