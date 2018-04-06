News By Tag
The Backyard EXPERIENCE will host The CHUCK JONES BASEBALL BIG DRAW on 6-1-18 at the Boomers Stadium
Take me out to the Big Draw! Buy me some creativity and cracker jacks!
"We are so excited to sponsor the first Chuck Jones Baseball Big Draw Night at the Boomers stadium." said Ben Olson, Chairman of the Backyard EXPERIENCE. "This inspiring collaboration with the Boomers Baseball team will blow you away and bring awareness to the work we are doing at TBE and the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity in our community."
"The Chuck Jones Center for Creativity is dedicated to the support and growth of creative thinking…particularly in our young people…and is proud to be a part of this 1st Boomers-Chuck Jones Baseball Big Draw," says Craig Kausen, chairman and acting executive director of the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity, "My grandfather, Chuck Jones, believed in the power of the imagination to help individuals and society cope with and solve the challenges presented by modern life."
Get your tickets here through our special ticket portal to help fund our 501(c)3 organization, The Backyard EXPERIENCE:
http://bit.ly/
About Boomers
The 2013, 2014, and 2017 Frontier League Champions and 2013, 2016, and 2017 Organization of the Year, the Schaumburg Boomers are an independent professional baseball franchise based in Schaumburg, IL. Named after the Greater Prairie Chicken, which once roamed throughout Schaumburg and the surrounding areas in the 19th century, the Boomers excel in providing fun, affordable family entertainment and the best customer service in the business. For more information, visit www.boomersbaseball.com (http://www.boomersbaseball.com/
About Chuck Jones Center for Creativity Chicagoland
The Chuck Jones Center for Creativity, is a 501(c)3 public charity based in Orange County, CA. Chuck Jones was a creative genius who gave life to Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote and Bugs Bunny along with over 300 animated films. The Center, which Jones founded in 1999, is an organization that fosters and teaches creative thinking—the thinking behind problem solving.
It's a fact that "creativity"
The Center works with disadvantaged youth, school systems without arts programs, people on the autism spectrum, the elderly (many of whom suffer from early onset dementia), and other groups, including corporate clients, who see the value of pumping up creativity in their ranks. For more information on the workshops call 630-283-3621.
About The Backyard EXPERIENCE
The Backyard EXPERIENCE is a 501(c)3 non-profit where we believe IMAGINATION & CREATIVITY can accomplish anything and LISTENING & COLLABORATION will lead to better solutions. The result of doing what we love professionally gives us the opportunity to infuse the arts back into the community with our non-profit. Our mission is simple: "Inspire imagination & creativity in children of all ages to push past their barriers." We accomplish this through programs and events in the 4 main areas including education, healthcare, special needs and community.
Media Contact
George Vroustouris
***@thebackyardexperience.org
630-283-3621
