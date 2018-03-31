Payroll Deduction :All You Need to Know

Payroll Deduction - Which Taxes are Mandatory, Which are a Courtesy

Contact
T: 1 – 844-810-1151

A:- Edupliance - #101, 4660,

NE Belknap Court, Hillsboro, OR 97124

***@edupliance.com T: 1 – 844-810-1151A:- Edupliance - #101, 4660,NE Belknap Court, Hillsboro, OR 97124 |

Webinar titled, "Payroll Deduction - Which Taxes are Mandatory, Which are a Courtesy" that aims to update attendees which taxes are mandatory, which are a courtesy and which ones the employee controls will be explained during this webinar. If the IRS or the state wants payroll to collect for back taxes; how is that processed? The event goes LIVE on Thursday, April 19, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, EST / 10 AM to 11:30 AM PST. In payroll we calculate the gross wages of an employee by meticulously following strict regulations on what must be or must not be counted as hours worked and taxable income. We pay the employee their net paycheck only by the payment method that is permitted. This will be answered in this webinar. Which taxes are mandatory, if the IRS or the state wants payroll to collect for back taxes; how is that processed? What does payroll do if a "payday loan" deduction is received as opposed to a creditor garnishment? Which ones must we honor and why. We will discuss this during this webinar. The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by President and Academic Director of The Payroll Advisor™, a firm specializing in payroll education and training. The company offers a payroll news service which keeps payroll professionals up-to-date on the latest rules and regulations. With over 35 years of hands-on experience in all facets of payroll functions as well as over 20 years as a trainer and author, Ms. Lambert has become the most sought-after and respected voice in the practice and management of payroll issues. She has conducted open market training seminars on payroll issues across the United States that have been attended by executives and professionals from some of the most prestigious firms in business today. Topics covered: Taxes—which are mandatory, which are a courtesy, and which ones the employee controls; Tax levies—federal and state; Creditor garnishments—how many can you honor and how often; Voluntary wage assignments for "payday loans"—when are they required to be honored; Handling fringe benefits such as health insurance or group term life; Uniforms—when the employer pays for it and when the employee furnishes it; Meals—when they become part of the employee's wages; Shortages—the employee came up short so they have to cover that right?; Breakage—you broke it so you have to pay for it, legal or not; Overpayments—the employee was overpaid so you can just take the money back or can you?; Advanced vacation pay—the employee knows the vacation hours were advanced so we can take them back when the employee quits can't we?; Loans to employees: what terms can be set while the employee is still active and what can be taken when the employee terminates; Employee purchases—active employees and terminated employees. Edupliance is a online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries.