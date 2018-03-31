 
HashedIn to Launch RDB Tools at GIDS and RedisConf2018

RDB tools is an open source memory profiling tool for redis that parses redis dump files
 
BANGALORE, India - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd, the Bengaluru based technology firm that is specialized in offering digital solutions recently announced its plan to launch RDB Tools in India at the Great Indian Developer Summit. The product will also be launched at the RedisConf2018 that is scheduled to happen on 24th of April 2018 in the US. RDB tools is an open source memory profiling tool for redis that parses redis dump files. Rdbtools analyzes redis server and recommends changes that optimize memory utilization, reduce latency and improve security.

"RDB tools is our vision of a simple but powerful solution for optimizing Redis usage to reduce costs on infrastructure. We've been using it internally to optimize Redis usage for our customers.",said Mr. Sripathi Krishnan, CTO of HashedIn Technologies. He further added that "Over the last few months we've been working really hard to make it even more awesome and now we want to share it with the world."

HashedIn has also been working on several other Redis related tools such as redis-vis, an advanced visualizer for data stored in redis, and redis-sync, a tool that makes it dead simple to automatically export data stored in redis to a variety of other databases.

About  HashedIn Technologies

HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd is one of India's fast-growing technology firms that is specialized in offering Digital Solutions. HashedIn Technologies has successfully served customers since its inception across industries and continents and has helped them launch new products faster, disrupt industries, streamline and scale operations and reduce costs.

To learn more about HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd, please visit https://www.hashedin.com/

