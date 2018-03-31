News By Tag
HashedIn to Launch RDB Tools at GIDS and RedisConf2018
RDB tools is an open source memory profiling tool for redis that parses redis dump files
"RDB tools is our vision of a simple but powerful solution for optimizing Redis usage to reduce costs on infrastructure. We've been using it internally to optimize Redis usage for our customers.",said Mr. Sripathi Krishnan, CTO of HashedIn Technologies. He further added that "Over the last few months we've been working really hard to make it even more awesome and now we want to share it with the world."
HashedIn has also been working on several other Redis related tools such as redis-vis, an advanced visualizer for data stored in redis, and redis-sync, a tool that makes it dead simple to automatically export data stored in redis to a variety of other databases.
About HashedIn Technologies
HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd is one of India's fast-growing technology firms that is specialized in offering Digital Solutions. HashedIn Technologies has successfully served customers since its inception across industries and continents and has helped them launch new products faster, disrupt industries, streamline and scale operations and reduce costs.
To learn more about HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd, please visit https://www.hashedin.com/
