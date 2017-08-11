News By Tag
HashedIn Successfully Hosts The First HashedIn-Redis Labs Meetup - 2017 In Bangalore
The HashedIn-Redis Labs meetup that was hosted recently was a grand success.
"As it was the first time we were hosting a Redis event of this kind, we had decided to conduct this meetup at our office premises. With our aggressive marketing strategy, we managed to get 100+ registrants from 50+ popular companies in a matter of just 2 weeks" said Himanshu Varshney, CEO of HashedIn Technologies. He further added that "We had 6 speakers who went on to share their experiences on how they are leveraging the power of Redis to boost their business performance."
"After seeing the immense interest the audience showed in learning about redis, we (HashedIn and Redis Labs) have decided to conduct more such events in the near future." said Amir, Senior Director - International Sales, Redis Labs.
About HashedIn Technologies
HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd is one of India's rapidly growing technology firms that is specialized in offering Digital Products. HashedIn Technologies has successfully served 80+ customers since its inception across industries and has helped them launch new products faster, disrupt industries, streamline and scale operations and reduce costs.
To learn more about HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd, please visit https://www.hashedin.com/
About Redis Labs
Redis Labs is the home of open source Redis, the world's most popular in-memory database platform, and the provider of Redis Enterprise. Redis Labs is consistently ranked as a leader in top analyst reports on NoSQL, in-memory databases, operational databases, and database-as-
To learn more about Redis Labs, please visit www.redislabs.com
Contact
Himanshu Varshney
himanshu@Hashedin.com
