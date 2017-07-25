 
HashedIn Technologies to host the HashedIn & Redis Labs Meetup 2017

This meetup will focus on implementing some of the best practices in order to leverage the Redis capabilities in an organization's digital journey.
 
 
BANGALORE, India - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd, the Bengaluru based Product Development Company recently made an announcement about a meetup event in partnership with Redis Labs, a firm that is the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise. HashedIn will play the host to this meetup, which brings together the cloud computing community to connect, collaborate and learn.

"This is going to be a one-day event, where the subject matter experts from Redis Labs and HashedIn will discuss on how to leverage the Redis capabilities in a company's digital journey," said Himanshu Varshney, CEO of HashedIn Technologies. He further added that "this event will be most suitable for Architects, Delivery Managers, Director Engineering, VP Engineering, CTO and all other who are leveraging Redis or planning to use Redis."

"We are really excited about the first HashedIn - Redis Labs meetup. This meetup will help every company that is using Redis" said Amir, Senior Director - International Sales, Redis Labs.

About  HashedIn Technologies

HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd is one of India's leading technology firms that is specialized in offering Software Modernization and Product Innovation Solutions.  HashedIn Technologies has successfully served 80+ customers since its inception across industries and continents and has helped them launch new products faster, disrupt industries, streamline and scale operations and reduce costs.

To learn more about HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd, please visit https://www.hashedin.com/

About Redis Labs

Redis Labs is the home of open source Redis, the world's most popular in-memory database platform, and the provider of Redis Enterprise. Redis Labs is consistently ranked as a leader in top analyst reports on NoSQL, in-memory databases, operational databases, and database-as-a-service. It's Redis Enterprise platform has been adopted by over 7,000 enterprises, including many Fortune 100 companies including three of the top four communications, two of the top three healthcare, and five of the top seven technology companies.

To learn more about Redis Labs, please visit www.redislabs.com

Contact

Himanshu Varshney

himanshu@Hashedin.com
